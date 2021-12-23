There is magic to be found on two wheels in our woods during the winter.
Riding ribbons of perfectly groomed trails through the forest is something everyone should experience. Quiet, bright, and peaceful. Time slows down. Senses heighten. Your body and mind sync up with the bike as you become absorbed in flowing through the trees — a feeling of effortless momentum. You enter a kind of focus that’s beyond the many distractions of this world. It’s magical.
Fortunately, we have some of the world’s best winter cycling trails right here in the Grand Traverse region, thanks to the mighty Northern Michigan Mountain Bike Association. We are lucky to have over 50 miles of pristine, expertly groomed singletrack across four different trail systems — Traverse City, Cadillac, Leelanau State Park and Glacial Hills.
NMMBA has been grooming trails since 2014. And my friend John Roe has been at the center of it since the beginning.
John Roe is a good man with an infectious laugh. He’s smart, kind and generous. Husband to Rachel, dad to Ethan and Ted, John is a volunteer board member of NMMBA and chairs its Fat Bike Committee. John is also a maestro.
Over the past seven years, John has earned master groomer level status by experimenting, testing, observing, and learning by doing. He’s a student, teacher, craftsman, artist, and wizard of the singletrack winter groom — a maestro of the fat bike magic.
Every morning this time of year, John is up early to check the weather. He looks for snow and when the temperature is forecast to rise or fall. Different conditions mean different types of snow, which requires a specific kind of grooming equipment. John then sends a report to his team of roughly 30 volunteer groomers with the game plan — who will be doing what where.
NMMBA has invested $100,000-plus into five snowmobiles and various types of equipment that get pulled behind the sleds. Every piece of equipment has a different job and purpose. From rollers to compaction drags to a Tidd Tech and how much weight to use on the drags, John helps decide what will work best.
“It’s way more than plowing and compacting. Packing it down alone doesn’t work well,” John tells me.
“Our Tidd Tech, a piece of grooming equipment out of Spooner, Wisconsin, has scarifying teeth on it to work the snow and lay it back down. We can cut into the base if we want to lay in combine a little bit of the base with the fresh snow to add layers.”
The first groom of the 2021-22 season was a few weeks ago. After work, yes, John also has a day job; he met fellow groomer Mike Walters at Timber Ridge, where the equipment is stored. In Traverse City, two groomers on two sleds always go out together. They’ll groom 20 miles of singletrack total per session, which takes two- to- three hours each. NMMBA typically does 40-50 grooms a winter.
And while there is a lot of science to grooming, it’s also very much an art. Being able to improvise, be creative, adjust the plan, and change equipment as needed is critical as temperatures and trail conditions fluctuate.
“As a groomer, you never know what you’re going to get,” John said.
From navigating heavy snow to hand-sawing downed trees, to trying to find the trail during the night when most grooms happen, grooming is never boring.
Grooming fat bike trails can also be physically demanding. Pulling, leaning, maneuvering, and working the snowmobile can be hard work. John often returns from a groom dripping in sweat.
Maestro John and his crew do what they do so others can enjoy winter and the woods on two wheels. So others can experience the magic.
I, for one, am grateful for John’s hard work, passion, and servant leadership.
Are you looking for a great gift? Give the gift of winter magic by purchasing a $50 grooming badge — access to all four NMMBA trail systems all season long.
