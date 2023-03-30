There’s a traditional ritual I go through about this time each year.
In between the first day of spring and the last Saturday of April’s opening day of trout fishing season, I go through my tackle bag to reorganize and restock depleted items.
I am sure this idea sounds as interesting to some readers as reorganizing a sock drawer or counting a pile of spilled toothpicks, but to me, it’s never boring.
I hide myself away down in the basement, maybe on a Saturday afternoon, sitting at the work bench or on the floor with my fishing bag in front of me.
I turn on the radio and almost immediately I get lost in my own little world — a place where the past, present and future mix together delightfully — like swirled chocolate and vanilla ice-cream.
According to a baby book my parents kept for me, the first time I went fishing I was 3 years old. I recall vaguely having a plastic kids’ fishing pole.
I also recall being excited to go to a church bazaar with my mom after hearing they were going to have a fishing pond.
I didn’t know it was a game where you would “fish” for prizes over a curtain. Behind the curtain, helpers would tie prizes to your line.
One of the most vivid memories I have is seeing — maybe for the first time — the shiny, black surface of the river’s water with its floating foam.
I was sitting down in the grass next to my dad as he fished downstream of a waterfall, trying to catch trout with a hook baited with a worm, tied to the end of some thick, black fishing line.
My mom was there too, trying her own luck fishing.
When my dad did catch a fish, it was the first time I had ever seen a brook trout.
It was the most beautiful thing I had ever seen. I recall the somewhat metallic smell of the fish and saw its big eyes and frowning mouth.
At home, we ate the fish my folks caught after frying them in a pan with flour and butter. I was taught to eat the tails, which were crunchy and tasty.
I have been hooked on trout fishing ever since.
There is a wide range of items in my shoulder bag that I carry fishing with me, including old prescription bottles I keep hooks, sinkers and swivels in, a fillet knife and several plastic boxes of lures I have organized by type, bobbers, hook pullers and a tape measure.
I love to use various spinners and spoons for trout and so I have all types. Panther Martins, Rooster Tails and Mepps, with a wide variety of blade colors and patterns of dots or signature blade shapes.
I see that a couple of the tray sections are low on some of my favorite lures. I go to the shelf to get replacements.
I see old and worn fishing gear sitting there. There are a couple of old basket-type creels, bait-casting reels from a long time ago and one of the old, worm bait cans that secure to your side by running a belt through slots at the back of the can.
This stuff was my dad’s that I’ve saved.
He died in 2008. If he was still here today, he’d be turning 97 in June. I still miss him so much and hurt like his funeral was yesterday.
I have a lot of his fishing tackle, but I don’t often use it. I have attached a type of sacredness to these things. I want them safe and near me.
I am putting together some small tackle boxes for my grandkids, hoping they might keep, cherish and use the little lures inside after I’m long gone.
The same is true for fishing tackle I plan to leave to my brother and my boys, including the things I’ve saved that were my dad’s.
I float on a cloud of excitement for the coming chance to fish again soon. I think about all the favorite haunts I want to revisit, but I also envision taking my old Jeep out on some new roads – new to me anyway.
All this planning and preparation builds the anticipation.
With my bag refilled with all the necessary items, I put a new spool of line on my reel and retie the lure. I’m ready now.
I enjoy this time preparing to reconnect with what is now a longstanding fishing tradition for me. I like paying tribute to the great times I’ve had fishing in the past with family, friends and all by myself.
I know the peace, beauty, movement, sound and wonder found out there on a river are things that collectively hold tremendous power to strengthen, revitalize and restore my winter-ravaged heart, mind and soul.
Down to the waterline I’ll go. Fish or no fish, I’ll come back a better man.
