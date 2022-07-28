It was a long, long time ago. The mid-1970s, to be exact. The Running Boom was in its infancy. At the time, I remember running across a book by Fred Rohe with the intriguing title: “The Zen of Running.”
By the 1970s, the counterculture of the 1960s had flowered into a broader range of interests embracing all things natural, instant karma, and a newfound fascination with Eastern philosophies. All of this soon morphed into the new mass running scene. Running as Zen meditation found the yin to the yang of competitive running.
One of the beauties of long-distance running is that it allows a runner to experience the thrill of competition. The competition could be with others, oneself, or both. Competition brings out the best in us. We strive to accomplish our goals through struggle. No gain, no pain is the mantra of the competitive runner. Although competition is a part of running, it can be stressful and too much about dealing with pain. Some runners flee from the sport because of the unnecessary stress.
Zen running presents another side to running. It is not the religious Zen of a Zen Buddhist. It is more of an American version advanced by the writings and poetry of the likes of Jack Kerouac, “Dharma Bums;” Gary Snyder, “Turtle Island;” and Alan Watts, “The Way of Zen.”
Zen, in its most simplistic form, is meditation. In long-distance running, it is yoga in running shoes. Its mantra is “experience yourself in your run.” Zen running might mean taking it easy and not overly stressing yourself. Run gradually, patiently, and relaxed. It is not about ego but mindfulness. You are not competing with anyone, including yourself. You are not trying to prove anything. Zen running believes running is hard enough without creating additional hardship. In Zen running, one considers if it’s not fun, it’s better left undone.
Zen is a lot about trying to live in the moment as a way to experience life. During a Zen run, it is best not to get caught up in pushing and pressing. Enjoy your surroundings. It is a way to discover yourself as a creature experiencing life in the present.
Zen running is not simple jogging. It requires some discipline. It is composed of rituals and introspection. Similar to yoga, you need to think about form. Think about running as flow. Breathing is also essential. Focus on complete breathing techniques. The discipline in Zen running is simply about getting out and doing it. Ritual helps to set a daily reality.
You don’t have to be always a Zen runner or always a competitive runner. You can switch back and forth. Try Zen running days, weeks, or months mixed in with your hard training days.
Running is a way of living in the moment. It is a process of feeling alive. Zen running might help you get there.
