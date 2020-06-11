One of the many things affected by the Covid-19 virus is the activities of the Traverse City Track Club and its mission in promoting healthy running and walking events.
Back in March, which seems like a year ago, local runners waited in anticipation of spring and the opportunities for group runs and a full slate of approaching foot races.
Then the Covid-19 virus hit, and both local and national group running came crashing down. All across the country, races and group runs were canceled.
Locally, there would be no Bayshore Races. No National Cherry Festival of Races in July. No local small-town events.
The popular weekly Traverse City Track Club Fun Runs were suspended. So were our monthly trail runs, and training groups. Virtual races appeared.
Now, with the easing of state restrictions, we are slowly starting back up. A question posed to running organizations, like the Traverse City Track Club with its 1,000-plus member base, is “what we can expect in the coming weeks and months?”
Here is a snapshot of what group running might look like until a viable vaccine is available.
First of all, think about small.
Yes, for the foreseeable future, small is beautiful. Group runs and races will most likely reappear as limited-size events with caps respecting local crowd size directives from public health authorities.
A small race would be under 500 runners. The large mega-races, those with thousands of runners, are a different story.
They will return but not as quickly as the smaller events. The good news is that the vast majority of races are not the mega-events. The informal group runs with their simplicity will be the easiest to resurrect.
Group runs, and racing will also be different in the age of social distancing. They will require cooperation from participants that may deter some from participating.
Mass starts will be replaced by staggered starts. Masks will be required of those waiting to start with the expectation they will be returned to the face after the run. There will be lots of “don’ts” as well. Traditional forms of contacts in high fives, hugs, partner stretching, and group pictures are a no-no as well as personal behaviors of spitting, nose rocketing, and the sharing of towels and personal items.
Organizers will need to implement controls for tracing participants should someone in the run later test positive for the virus. All of this sounds daunting.
Lisa Taylor, executive director of the Traverse City Track Club, is optimistic.
“We are fortunate with the timing of our upcoming events that we will be able to watch and learn from how racing makes its return, both the small events and mega-events.”
We don’t see the end of group running, but we do see a different paradigm for running and racing. How long these remain in place is another question. Stay safe and keep running.
