If the Surgeon General required a warning label for long-distance running, it would probably say: “Warning: Running might cause rapid, unexpected contact of body to the ground resulting in serious injury. Proceed with caution.” Although running is not a contact sport, one thing long-distance runners need to realize is that runners often take falls.
Winter is particularly conducive to falling. Trail running is another common place for it as well, but it can happen at any time. Often it occurs during the later stages of a run when you are tired and just not picking up your feet. Considering that denial is not a river in Africa, it is best to have a plan on what to do in the split seconds before your body greets the ground.
Perhaps the most important thing to do is to protect your noggin. Head injuries are dangerous. There is a technique to ward this off called “fall and roll.” Reach out with your arms, so they contact the ground first rather than your face or forehead. Although you want your arms to protect your head, you also do not want a broken wrist or arm. In this technique, the arms are not meant to support your body weight but to act as a guide rail to push your momentum to one side of your body. When you hit, pull back on your arms as you roll to one side, trying to maintain a curve of your body. Once you begin to roll, do this. Place your hands behind your head with your elbows pointing outward but close to your body. A few scrapes on the elbows and knees are much better than a traumatic brain injury.
Oh, did I mention that runners can be vain? One of the things that enter our thinking during a fall is often, “Did anyone see me?” We try then to stand up as quickly as possible, proclaiming, “I’m all right.” It is probably best to remain in a sitting position and assess the results of your fall before you slowly get back to your feet. Check for cuts or soreness before you continue and a warning for the weak of heart. You might see blood on your hands, knees, or elbows.
All of this may leave you questioning if this can work with so little time to think. It does. You will surprise yourself how a bit of behavioral programming kicks in.
Next time you are out on a run, rather than thinking about that plate of pancakes, try to envision a fall and what you need to do to protect yourself. This way, you will not end up in the doctor’s office having to explain that you just did not read the warning label.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.