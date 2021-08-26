Being successful as a runner begins in your head. A proper mindset can be as critically important to successful running as appropriate training or adequate gear. In long-distance running, there is great benefit in learning techniques to create and maintain a positive attitude.
A positive attitude is critical when you find yourself on a run where you are reaching for something to give you that extra boost.
One technique that works for many runners is to find a good mantra or mantras.
A mantra is a sound, word, or phrase deliberately repeated frequently to aid in concentration. They are rooted in ancient spiritual practices. Using a mantra in running is a form of behavioral therapy known as cognitive restructuring.
We confront a stressful situation with a positive attitude. The power of positive thinking is about believing in yourself. Try one out anytime that the running is tough or at the start of a run to set the tone.
A running mantra can mentally propel you when your body wants to give up. It distracts you from feeling uncomfortable. An award-winning coach once aptly described to me that, at times, running requires you “to become comfortable with being uncomfortable.”
A well-suited mantra can be invaluable when times get tough, and self-doubt hovers in the background.
It helps to find a suitable personal mantra that works. There are hundreds to choose from, so you might have more than one.
Here are a few tips on finding yours so you can connect to the place in your mind where you feel positive.
An essential tip for the best mantras is to keep them short. They need to last but a few seconds. There is little need to recite verses of poetry.
If the focus is to overcome self-doubt, mantras are often self-affirming positive statements.
They often employ “My” or “I.” “My body can!” Most of us know the story of “The Little Engine That Could” and its mantra, “I think I can” and “I thought I could.”
Here is another tip — you need to listen to your mantra and not just say it.
Mantras can also be funny. Hill runners often use the mantra, “It’s a hill get over it.”
Mantras might not even be understandable. Repeated sounds are comforting, even when they lack meaning.
Spoken language and sounds create a neuro-linguistical effect within our brains when we use stored language and sounds.
If you don’t already have a running mantra, give it a try. It may take time to find one, or it may come quickly. You’ve got this!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.