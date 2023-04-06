Spring often symbolizes new beginnings, opportunities and growth. There is a special energy that accompanies this time of year. I know I am not alone in anticipating the possibilities and potential as we transition to a new season.
I also know I am not alone in my desire for a heavy rainstorm to rinse away the dirt and salt of winter. I want a fresh slate to welcome us all to spring.
What will spring hold for you? Will it be an expanded garden with flowers you can arrange into bouquets to share with neighbors? Will spring mark the beginning of your journey to walk more? How about the intention to explore one new trail or community park a week? Will you plan to sit quietly at the beach in appreciation of living in a region surrounded by the world’s largest freshwater system? I hope so!
As we emerge from the coziness of winter, spring also provides opportunities for new connections. And with this in mind, I encourage you to seek new ways of connecting and contributing to our community through volunteering.
When you volunteer, you vote every day about the kind of community you want to live in. Think about this for a moment. We hold the individual and collective power to shape our communities into places we and others want to live and will thrive. This simple mind shift moves the responsibility and the potential into our hands.
Not only does volunteering create change in our communities, we personally benefit in ways you might not have imagined. Volunteering can increase self-confidence, provide a sense of purpose, create connections to others, present opportunities to gain new skills, advance careers, is incredibly rewarding, and much more. Volunteers are essential to creating communities that are vibrant and welcoming.
At Norte Youth Cycling, our programs and impact in northern Michigan are propelled onward by our volunteers. Annually, more than 300 individuals choose to share their time to support our mission to champion bikes and community in northern Michigan. These important people help coach our in-school, after-school, and summer youth cycling programs. They help maintain our fleet of adaptive bicycles so they are ready for people with physical or cognitive impairments to ride safely and enjoy. Norte volunteers help provide experiences that engage and empower people of all ages and abilities and without them, our impact would shrink. The opportunities for joy, community connections and adventure through cycling would be greatly reduced.
We are not alone. I imagine if you asked any nonprofit organization about the importance of volunteers to the success of their mission, they would universally share their reliance on and deep gratitude for their volunteers.
With several hundred non-profits in the region. Regardless of your skills or your passions, there is undoubtedly an organization that would benefit from your time and be fulfilling for you in return. If you enjoy mentoring, Big Brothers Big Sisters might be a great fit for you. If you want to literally get your hands dirty and be outside, look into SEEDS, the Northern Michigan Mountain Bike Association or the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy. If you are handy, Habitat for Humanity or Grass River Natural Area may be a good fit.
As we begin the transition to spring, I encourage you to explore new ways to go into the community. There are a wide variety of ways you can contribute to the health of our region. Start by asking “How can I help?”
This simple yet profound sentence holds great potential for all involved.
