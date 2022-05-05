The sound is prehistoric, one that causes most to pause and listen. It’s a sound that I wait for with anticipation every fall. It’s the sound of the sandhill crane.
The distinct call of the sandhill crane has been described as a rattling bugle call. You can hear almost 3 miles away. It isn’t a lovely sound. Perhaps not for everyone, yet it is one sound that signals my transition and growth.
As Michigan’s largest bird, with a wingspan of up to 7 feet and a startling call, sandhill cranes are impossible to overlook. Sandhill cranes are slow to reproduce, mate for life, travel in pairs, and can live to be more than 30 years old. This steadiness and their routine migration from their wintering grounds in the southern United States and Mexico is predictable and comforting to me.
As a Michigan native, I enjoy the change of the season, and I fully realize the transition is not smooth or always linear. There can be days when we experience several seasons in a single day and then days when it seems a new season has arrived in a blink. The sounds of spring struggle are like alarm bells marking the progress of the spring warmth — struggling to stay with us.
The ground has a new, thin layer of snow as I type this. Three days ago, it was 77 degrees, and I could feel the slight sunburn I received while watching two soccer games at the new Coast Guard Sports Complex. By the time you are reading this, you may be wearing shorts or a down coat. It isn’t easy to predict.
The first warm days of spring rain invite the sound of spring peepers to fill the night air. Although tiny, their collective chorus can reach decibels of over 100. Take a stroll or a ride along the TART Trail in the evening, and the peepers’ chorus will greet you with the rise and fall of this sound. So it’s worth it to slow down, stop, and peer into the wetland to take it in as one momentous, interconnected spring call. Stand there long enough, and you can feel it in your chest.
Along with spring sounds, there are silent signs of spring. You likely have admired the delicate trillium flower if you live in Michigan. The white blossom that is most common in our region is considered the sweet white trillium (Trillium grandiflorum). It is pretty common to see cars pulled to the side of the road, especially near the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, to admire and photograph these delightful flowers with three petals and three sepals. I have hundreds of photographs. Examining the white and red trilliums commonly found here through my camera’s viewfinder is a remarkable way to look closely.
Many of you may have signs of spring that ground you in the season’s rhythm. The ritual of stepping out this time of year and finding the signs that have been with me my whole life — as well as discovering new ones —grounds me and is a seasonal exchange with the great outdoors. It helps me maintain a sense of awe and awareness of the variety and predictability of our wondrous world.
Soon enough, fall will be here, and once again, the sandhill cranes will pass overhead, this time signaling another transition.
This predictable cycle is reassuring.
