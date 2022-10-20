The grayed ribs of the canoe lay in the tall grasses — discarded, forgotten, abandoned. My husband Andy stumbled upon the remaining frame of a wood canvas canoe while working in Alaska many years ago. Andy — a former counselor at a camp that used only wood canvas canoes — saw the potential laying there, decaying in the grass.
He approached the owner of the land and inquired about the canoe, and after a handful of conversions, this forgotten vessel was ours.
The restoration process was laborious in the best possible way. It provided an opportunity to research, plan, and work slowly in the evenings and weekends. Each step brought us closer to adventure. The ribs were in surprisingly solid shape — wood cleaner, sandpaper, reinforcements, and the proper stain returned them to a warm glow. Stretching a new canvas over the frame was a demanding yet enjoyable process. We chose a bright, happy blue to paint and seal the canvas. We carefully applied layer after layer to ensure the canvas would be waterproof.
This was during 2001, the year we were married. As a wedding present, we were given a matching pair of canoe paddles by my coworker at a small nature center. They were hers and were sitting unused. She wished us many waterborne adventures.
Our wood canvas canoe is 14 feet long. It sits low, emphasizing its connection to the water. It is tippy and swift. We navigate the waters carefully to not damage the canvas shell, requiring both paddlers to work in unison — sharing a rhythm to navigate the waters ahead, both playing a vital role.
Our wood canvas canoe and wedding paddles have navigated many waterways over the last two decades. Streams move and change with the seasons and the years. We have experienced water levels, storm debris, erosion, and growth fluctuations — in and out of the boat.
Our first child enjoyed the blue canoe, sitting on a flotation cushion between us. After our second child, we transitioned to a barge of sorts.
The large plastic canoe is forgiving of little bodies, errors by both people, large and small, and debris in the water.
Our middle daughter enjoyed sitting on the bow, her legs dangled over the edge as if she was a queen or the figurehead on a wooden ship — proud and ready.
The Boardman River has been our Michigan playground. With over 160 miles of river and tributary streams throughout Grand Traverse and Kalkaska counties, its systems and boat launches seem endless.
The Boardman River is one of the top 10 trout streams and has 36 miles designated as a blue ribbon section.
The river and the landscape change dramatically through the seasons.
How can something feel so familiar yet profoundly different within a few weeks?
Today, the sun is shining. The air is brisk. We are loading our canoes and heading to Scheck’s Campground to put in. Together, we will quietly float the Boardman and marvel at the crimson reds, vibrant oranges, and yellow leaves as they lightly flutter. We will paddle in tandem and pause often. We hope to see a great blue heron, a few wild trout, and turtles sunning themselves.
The Boardman River valley is home to more than 150 bird species, red and gray foxes, coyotes, bobcats, and much more.
The river provides roughly 30 percent of the water flowing into West Grand Traverse Bay.
This significant body of water is a playground. It’s also a food source and directly contributes to the quality of our drinking water. It plays a prominent role in our region’s economic vitality as it is visited by nearly two million users annually.
You don’t have to be on the water to enjoy the beauty of the Boardman River. I invite you to stop at the fish weir off Hall Street to watch the salmon run.
Or, take a walk at the Boardman River Nature Center, along Hannah Park, or even take a gentle stroll around the newly completed Boardman Lake Loop Trail.
This gem is full of variety and life and is here for us to enjoy and protect.
