Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 35 kt from the southwest and highest waves around 7 feet. * WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan and Lake Huron. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous highest waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&