As I approach work on the south side of the Grand Traverse County Civic Center, I slow down on my bike to allow two women to walk their dogs. They’re chatting as they cross the south entrance.
After parking my bike near the Norte Clubhouse, I’m drawn to take a lap around the park on foot. It is a summer afternoon. The park is humming. I set out to take it all in.
I pause to watch three littles on balance bikes. They’re exploring Norte’s wooden skills course. Two more children are standing on the bike teeter-totter, experimenting with balance. This is where it all begins.
As I near the basketball courts, I see two men shooting hoops. Their shooting and passing has a rhythm of familiarity. I imagine they have been friends since their school days.
A teenager passes by on rollerblades. She’s wearing giant headphones. She is graceful and strong — confident. Another young woman reads at the base of a tree in the shade. A calm and carefree feeling surrounds her.
Several players with light blue baseball shirts head toward the east field. They’re excited and chattering like they’re sure to win. Their baseball bags appear twice as large as they are, and they seem not to notice.
As I pass the skatepark, I notice a few new additions to the graffiti. It’s a place where tweens and teens can tag as their own. It’s also where they can learn to face their fears. I see a young woman with knee and wrist pads and courage on her face. She’s learning to balance on the deck of her board. Across the park, another rider hollers with joy after dropping in and sailing across the transition without falling.
As I round the skatepark and pass the Norte Wheelhouse, a row of bicycles lines the patio.
They are ready to be loaned out or sold. And knowing they will find a home and bring adventure and joy is gratifying. I’ve only walked halfway around the park, and I’m already beaming with joy.
I soon pass two young women with lacrosse sticks laughing and learning from each other. Our community now has a growing and active women’s lacrosse program.
At the same time, I see a parent rushing a child into the main building entrance, likely a few minutes late to swim practice. Her little legs are having a hard time keeping pace.
As I round the west side of the park, I pause again to watch two young children rolling down what is known as the sledding hill. They are giggling. I stop for a moment and remember the sensation of doing the same thing on other hills many years ago.
The southwest corner of the park is changing daily. Parallel 45 has turned the area into a vibrant theater. The sound of a drill, hammer, and movement indicates busy hands preparing for an upcoming performance.
As I approach where I set out, I realize I’ve said hello to over a dozen people. There were even more smiles exchanged. I marvel at the gift of an open, welcoming, community space available for everyone to enjoy in various ways.
According to Wikipedia, a civic center is a prominent land area within a community. It’s constructed to be a focal point of activity —where we can come together.
The Grand Traverse County Civic Center is a community gem. In addition to Norte, it is home to Parallel 45 Theatre, the Howe Arena, and the Easling Pool. This summer, Bayfront Beach and Bike opened up a rental shop. And, of course, there’s the Campbell Community playground. So a lot is going on here, and I love being here.
The Civic Center is where my children, and hundreds of others, first learned to ride bicycles. It’s also where children hit their first baseball, learn a kick turn at the skatepark, or even skin a knee or two. I share a lot of memories with my children at this park, and I’m fortunate to work here. These days I’m busy creating more memories for myself and others.
This community space was set aside in the 1890s and once hosted horse races, car races, and the County Fair. Norte started calling it home in 2016. Today, more than 1 million people visit the 45 acres at the Grand Traverse County Civic Center annually. If you haven’t seen it before, I encourage you to take a lap and enjoy the park in your own unique way.
What memories have you made here?
