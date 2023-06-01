Last month, I traveled to Lansing to advocate with the League of Michigan Bicyclists during their annual LMB Advocacy Day. It was empowering. We joined nearly 90 other individuals to advocate for safer roads, expanded trail systems, and measures that create a more inclusive and welcoming cycling community.
Even young children understand advocacy. They may advocate for an extra snack or a sleepover on a Friday night. They support their desires with information. This is a valuable skill, and practice begins early.
This summer we will have nearly 850 Norte summer campers riding through our community.
Each child gains a better understanding of, and appreciation for, our streets, trails, pathways, routes, parks, and more. More importantly, our riders gain confidence in their bodies and their ability to travel seemingly long distances by bike, with ease.
Norte programs nurture a love of cycling and deepen a sense of community. Exposure and enjoyment translate to empowerment and eventually engagement and calls for change. Norte riders will be the next generation to advocate for a safer, more inclusive, and expansive cycling community.
Behind our call for cycling-related advocacy and awareness, is our deep commitment to the social connections and physical activity that promote overall wellness. These are at the core of everything we do. Although I am partial to cycling, it truly is physical movement and essential connections that I personally advocate for. A stroll in your neighborhood after dinner, gardening, pickleball with an old friend, gentle yoga, or a lap or two at the Civic Center all have inherent benefits.
In a society that is commonly using the words less and more and sending messages that can be overwhelming, we can all agree Less Cancer is a good thing. This is why I invite you to join me this Saturday, June 3 at Mt. Holiday for a free concert featuring the band, The Insiders: A Tribute to Tom Petty. This event will kick off Less Cancer’s 2023 Hike and Bike America event, a month-long endeavor to help get and keep America moving! Consider joining their national effort to create awareness surrounding the importance of physical movement in reducing chronic diseases.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the band will begin playing at 7:30 p.m. If you live close enough, ride your bike over and dance the night away. The concert will happen rain or shine and will be held outdoors. Food and cold beverages will be available to purchase, and donations to Less Cancer’s critical work of preventing cancer will be accepted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.