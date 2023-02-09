Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Periods of snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.