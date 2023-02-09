As the daylight grows longer, let’s celebrate the power of embracing the present rather than waiting for the perfect moment.
Tomorrow, Feb. 10, we will gain two minutes and 47 more seconds of daylight. This amount of time is noticeable and welcomed. The increase in daylight feels like a slow climb on a roller coaster. The extra light is like that clicking sound we hear as we get closer to the peak and crescendo, followed by a quick descent into spring and summer.
We often celebrate the summer solstice with an extra long day at the beach and drink in the sunshine’s warmth with gratitude. However, winter solstice provides an opportunity for a different celebration that is more fitting for stew, candles, and a book.
Winter solstice often feels like an accomplishment, the arrival of a benchmark. The inner recognition that yes, once again, we navigated the longest, darkest days. And now the light is beginning to return. This gradual process of gaining and losing daylight is endless.
We are always somewhere on this continuum.
Today we are 50 days past the winter solstice. We’re careening towards spring and possibly leapfrogging over a solid winter with plenty of snow. Winter has always felt like a reward for enduring short, dark days.
After looking at the 10-day weather report, real winter may never come this year. Yet, as a family of skiers with two daughters on the Central High School Alpine Race Team we watch the weather closely. We complain when races and practices have been canceled because of poor conditions. Yet, we adjust as needed and remain thankful for the snow we have, the practices that aren’t canceled, and the races that do occur.
Sunlight and weather affect our moods, our actions, and activities. Sunlight boosts our serotonin levels. This natural hormone gives us energy and helps wake us up. At nighttime, serotonin is converted to melatonin and helps us fall asleep. In addition, sunlight boosts our immune system and helps our bodies produce vitamin D. Sunlight is essential.
It is easy to complain, to wait for more ideal conditions to engage in our favorite winter activities.
Ice skating behind our house might not be an option this year, the number of days skiing might be counted on both hands, and the kicksled may hang in the rafters until next winter. We have no control over the vast temperature swings, the finicky snow, and the seemingly endless days with dull gray skies.
It takes effort to just GO. I urge you not to wait for perfect weather. It’s not coming. Go for a winter walk, run and grab your skis when it does happen to snow, hold your face up to the gray sky, and know the sun is somewhere behind the dullness. You might even get lucky and experience my new favorite word — apricity. Apricity is the sun’s warmth in the winter. So, park a little farther away at Target. Throw on your rain boots for the days that seem to mix winter and spring, with mud and ice and dirty snow at your feet. And if you see the sun peek through the clouds, go! Get outside as fast as you can. JUST GO.
