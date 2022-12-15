I’ve filled the birdfeeder to the brim with sunflower seeds, I’ve swapped my summer raincoat for a bulky down jacket, and my snow tires are being put to good use. Finally, winter has arrived. I’m in love!
For my family and many others, the calendar year is dotted with simple traditions that bring joy and memories that build upon each other.
Spring brings asparagus, rhubarb, trilliums, and the first of many kayak trips on the Boardman River. During the summer, we process pound after pound of cherries and enjoy early morning mountain bike rides on the VASA Singletrack. We also track tons of sand from the beach across the floor. Finally, we savor the sun’s warmth, the starry night skies, and crispy apples during the fall.
But now winter is upon us — officially starting next Wednesday, Dec. 21. To me, the beginning and end of winter seem neither here nor there. The temperature fluctuates so much that snow doesn’t stick. The sky is dull and gray. The ground, my shoes, and my car are always dirty. The heart of winter, though, is stunning, inviting, and magical.
I’m looking forward to another season of simple traditions, memory-making, and, hopefully, lots and lots of snow. I will make large batches of squash soup, white-bean chicken chili, and homemade bread. We will ski as often as possible, kick sled when conditions are favorable, take frequent walks in the evening and listen to the snow crunch underfoot. We will enjoy it all as a family and as individuals.
Years ago, we were given the book “Night Tree” by Eve Bunting. We began honoring the story by placing orange slices, cranberries, and popcorn by a chosen tree, late at night, only to return the following day to see if our offerings were enjoyed and what animal tracks were left behind. If snow was plentiful, we would ski deep into the woods to choose our tree. If we were tired, we would select a tree closer to our home. There isn’t a right or wrong way to carry out this simple tradition.
Something is enchanting about a night walk in the middle of winter. The cold air elicits a sense of alertness. It provides a counter to the typical time spent indoors during the day and a respite from looking at a screen all day. Night walks are comforting and surprisingly noisy — footsteps echo, voices carry. I find my senses become more alert.
Only some of my winter walking happens in the woods. I enjoy plenty of urban options, too. The Grand Traverse County Civic Center has a lit 1-mile loop cleared throughout the winter. The county maintenance crew does a remarkable job. A few laps in the brisk air reduces stress, helps me sleep better, and allows me to say hello to some of the cutest dogs in Traverse City.
Nestled just west of Traverse City, another destination is Hickory Meadows. The Meadows is a perfect setting for a night walk. If the skies are clear, you will walk underneath the stars and see a deer or two on this 3-mile trail system.
If you are feeling more adventurous and social, there are a few events this coming week that you might enjoy. On Saturday, Dec. 17, head to Grass River Natural Area for the Lighting of the Bridges. Experience this Antrim County gem as the skies darken, and the lights twinkle along their newest boardwalk section. End your walk with hot cocoa and a campfire at the Grass River Pavillion. The open house event begins at 6 p.m. and goes through 8 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $5 per person.
Another option is the Boardman River Nature Center winter solstice campfire and hike on Dec. 21 from 5-7 p.m. Head to the Great Lakes Incubator Farm on North Keystone Road and tour the farm at your own pace. Enjoy a cup of hot chocolate, a campfire, and conversation afterward. Pre-registration is requested by contacting the Boardman River Nature Center.
These are merely a few community locations and events on the horizon. There’s plenty of winter ahead to find your own night tree, create a new tradition for yourself, and take a night walk or two. You don’t need to go far — just get out there. Trust me, embracing winter will warm you right up.
