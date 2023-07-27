It’s just after 8 a.m. and the air is still and cool. There are people already moving along the 1-mile path that circles the perimeter of the park. If you stop for a moment you will see someone riding their bike to work, a new parents group gathering with their babies to walk together, a runner intent on keeping a steady pace, and someone training their dog.
This is a typical summer morning at the Grand Traverse Civic Center.
You will also see the staff of Norte Youth Cycling opening up the Wheelhouse to welcome our summer campers for another day of adventure and community. The Wheelhouse is bright orange and impossible to miss. It is situated on the north side of the Civic Center, along Munson Avenue, and it is the only remaining building on the Civic Center property from days when the annual County Fair was held onsite. This building is the home base for our Kid’s Bike Library and typically holds several hundred bicycles at a time. These bicycles are maintained by our Chief Mechanic Tyler and a solid crew of community volunteers. More importantly, these bikes are ready to be borrowed, just like books, by children in the region or those participating in our summer camps. At the end of June, nearly 700 bicycles had already been borrowed this year alone.
Soon enough Norte coaches begin arriving. They check in with our program manager, Abby, and then place an 8-foot tall colored feather flag to designate their team’s meeting spot. The word team seems to fall short when describing each group of riders. You see these “teams” each have a lead coach and an assistant coach that are carefully chosen and trained to guide and empower nine riders. Our riders gain confidence, friendships, independence, and a sense of connection and belonging during Norte camps. They also gain the skills to safely navigate the community by bicycle. It is simple and magical at the same time.
As we near 8:50 a.m. riders and parents seem to flow from every direction towards the Wheelhouse by bike and on foot. Riders are welcomed and directed to their team and their coaches. Introductions are made, bikes are inspected and adjusted, skills are assessed and the day’s route and adventures are shared.
Around 9:15 am our teams and riders roll out for the day with a head coach in front, nine riders, often dressed in blue or orange, in the middle, and an assistant coach bringing up the end of the bike train. You can feel the excitement and the anticipation of the day ahead.
Our riders travel the safest routes to our numerous County and City Parks, to the VASA Single Track, the Boardman Lake Loop, the Traverse Area District Library, Elev8 Climbing Gym, the Traverse City Curling Club, and more. They experience our community in new and different ways and realize just how capable they are, how far they can ride, and just how much fun they can have. Our riders end the day a little tired and a little dirty, with large smiles, tales to tell, and excitement to return again tomorrow.
I’ve often said Norte is community-focused and community supported. We are propelled onward by our mission to champion bikes and community. We know that children who are physically active and socially connected are happier, healthier, and stronger. We also know that ensuring these experiences are accessible to all children is essential.
We actively look for ways to reduce barriers to participation. Providing bicycles and helmets to those who need them is one step in the process. Providing program scholarships is another.
As a community nonprofit organization, Norte relies on donations from individuals and corporations and grants. This financial support is an investment in our community and our children and ensures those who would benefit most from a Norte experience have the opportunity to participate. I invite you to join me as a Norte volunteer, coach, program participant, and donor. There are endless ways for you to engage in our work and increase our impact. Let’s create even more community together, one ride at a time.
