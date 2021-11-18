The first slushy flakes fell last week.
For many, this signals the end of the biking season.
For some it is the beginning of fat bike adventures, ski season, or time to cozy down.
At Norte, it is a sign that Cranksgiving is approaching. Cranksgiving is an opportunity for the Norte community to give back and reduce food insecurity for our neighbors in need.
This Saturday is Norte’s fourth Cranksgiving. We started the event in northern Michigan when we discovered the growing movement across the country. The pedal-powered food drive began in 1999 in New York City to have fun and do some good on two wheels — a perfect match. This year, there are more than 50 locations across the country. Many of them with teams dressed in themed costumes. Have you ever seen a turkey ride a bike?
Here’s how you can join us:
- Team Up — Decide if you are riding as a team (2-5 awesome people suggested) or on your own in either the open (5-6 miles) or family (2-3 miles) division.
- Register — Let us know you’re coming on the Norte website, elgruponorte.org. There is no entry fee, but teams need to spend at least $25 on food items.
- Check the List — Norte will provide your team with a list of food items to collect on Cranksgiving. We work with area pantries to be sure we’re giving current needs.
- Be Kind — We also challenge your team to commit at least one act of random kindness on your collection run. Let’s make people smile and make someone’s day.
The fun begins high-noon Saturday at the very orange Norte Wheelhouse. In 2020, Norte teams in Suttons Bay, Traverse City, and Elk Rapids collected over 2,500 pounds of food. So, we’re gearing up to gather more this year.
Partnering with local businesses and organizations also has many benefits. This year, we are happy to bring on Tom’s Food Markets as our title sponsor. Tom’s is also a huge supporter of our Cranksgiving partner, Food Rescue. When teams deliver their donations to the Norte Wheelhouse, Food Rescue distributes the haul to area pantries.
I invite you to dust off the dirt and the snowflakes and join us this weekend. Studies show that combining a gentle ride with the act of giving back lifts one’s mood two-fold. Cranksgiving allows everyone in our community to get moving, do good, and feel good. We will have hand warmers, lots of holiday cheer, and big smiles of gratitude for you Saturday.
Together, we can enjoy another ride. A ride that will leave your cheeks a touch cold and your heart warm.
If you’d like to contribute but cannot attend this Saturday, I encourage you to contact Food Rescue of Northern Michigan or regional pantries. Together we can help reduce food insecurity in northern Michigan, one bike ride at a time.
