Fourteen thousand years ago, the great Laurentide Ice Sheet covered more than 5 million square miles of land. It was three miles thick in areas. This massive ice sheet covered most of Canada and extended south into the midwestern United States. When it began to retreat, it shaped what we now call home. As the ice retreated, it created our lakes, rivers, and streams. It shaped our shoreline and our beloved Great Lakes.
Pause with me for a moment wherever you are and consider this fact. If you are in Michigan, you are always within six miles of a body of water. Turn your body to face north. Imagine what lies within six miles of you in that direction. The clear answer for many of us in Traverse City is East or West Bay. What about east of you? Would that be Long Lake, Silver Lake, or Boardman Lake? Or, is it one of the many lakes that are Southeast of town? Or are you closer to Mitchell Creek, the Boardman River, or Kids Creek? Wherever you are, you are within six miles of water.
The sun is shining on the frozen, snow-covered lake near my home as I write this column. The sight is dazzling. I watch deer cross the icy water, searching for remaining greens on a tiny island. I see snowmobile tracks crisscrossing the lake. Last week while having lunch on Walloon Lake, I watched the ice fisherman in the distance, ever hopeful and patient.
Even when our waterways freeze, they provide a bounty of activities for us to enjoy. Spring feels imminent. I am ready. So is my family. My father has spent his winter planning fly-fishing trips on the Au Sable, the Manistee, and the Jordan rivers. He and his gear are patiently waiting for the ice to melt. For Valentines Day, I received a tool to pick up rocks that lay in the cold water just outside my reach. It looks like a long stick with a slotted spoon attached at the bottom.
This gift will be an upgrade from using my son’s abandoned lacrosse stick to reach Petoskey stones and the occasional Leland Blue. When the snow melts, you will find me walking the shorelines, head bent down, scanning for these treasures. I will pause to marvel at the sheer vastness of Lake Michigan.
Long before the Laurentide Ice Sheet covered this region, this area was a warm shallow sea. Petoskey stones are fossilized corals that lived roughly 350 million years ago during the Devonian period. Leland Blue has a more recent origin story. From 1870–1885 Leland was home to the Leland Lake Superior Iron Company. Slag is a byproduct of the smelting process. After this industry collapsed, they dumped the slag into the harbor. Leland Blue stones can range in color from green to purple to gray and the widest range of blues. Both stones are tumbled and smoothed by water and time, and discovered with delight.
Every July, we pack up our minivan with our mountain bikes and kayaks for our annual, all-day Boardman adventure. First, we drop our kayaks, life jackets, and lunch at the Forks State Forest Campground canoe launch. We then drive to the Brown Bridge Quiet Area and hop on our bicycles for an easy seven-mile ride to our kayaks. We then float back to the van through what used to be the Brown Bridge Pond. This bike kayak trip is accessible from home — barely a 10-minute drive — and the perfect way to spend a July day. The opportunities to explore and enjoy our waterways are endless.
I encourage you to pull up Google Earth. Or, better yet, grab that paper map that’s tucked away in a drawer. Then, take a look at a 6-mile circle of where you are right now. What water-based adventures will you have this year within six miles?
When you’re out there, sun and wind on your face, pause for a moment. Envision the Laurentide Ice Sheet three miles above you. And, how now, its legacy is at all times, within six miles of you.
