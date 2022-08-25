Indian Woods Park provided my children their first experiences with a merry-go-round and a perfect little sledding hill.
Darrow Park is where we met friends from out of town to have coffee and pastries while the children played.
East Bay Park is our spot to catch tadpoles.
Hickory Hills is where my children navigated their first tow rope and learned to love hot chocolate and skiing with equal delight.
The Grand Traverse County Civic Center is where my daughter met her dearest friend while watching her brother’s T-Ball game.
The trails at Grace Macdonald Park made my children feel like we were on a grand adventure, deep in the wilderness.
Today, Medalie Park is where our middle child has begun her third season of rowing on Boardman Lake.
Lay Park is where I meet my husband for lunch. The large trees, the sculpture, and the picnic table make this an accessible, relaxing place to spend a few minutes.
So many important memories and experiences for my family have transpired at city or county parks.
Our parks invite us to enjoy public spaces. They are intentional. They take years to plan and are costly to maintain. They show what a community prioritizes. Clearly, our community prioritizes access to public parks through our municipalities, nonprofits and citizen effort.
Our family moved to northern Michigan 17 years ago. Before making this region our home, we examined educational options, the medical system and parks and arts access. These were the community assets we weighed before making our decision.
We’ve never second-guessed that decision.
The city of Traverse City maintains 34 parks and recreational properties, including Hickory Hills Ski Area and the Brown Bridge Quiet Area. Also, Grand Traverse County offers over 1,400 acres of parkland with 20 miles of trails in 10 county parks of their own. In recent years, tremendous effort has improved universal access, so everyone feels welcome. That effort is highlighted by the Mobi-Mats at the beaches and with low barrier railings along the new Boardman Lake Loop.
In 2021, Mayo Clinic posted a blog titled “Rx: Nature Prescription.” The article delineated the many physical and emotional benefits of time spent in or near nature. Stress reduction, improved cognitive function, decreased depression symptoms, increased feelings of happiness, and reduced heart rates and blood pressure were all noted. The article highlighted that even looking out your window or watching a nature show is beneficial.
I couldn’t agree more. What gave me pause was the cover picture. It was a stunning, mountainous landscape. While lovely, this landscape feels inaccessible to most and far away. It’s exotic.
Thanks to community prioritization, everyday access to nature doesn’t need expensive gear or traveling great distances. It also doesn’t need a significant time commitment. Enjoying a lunch break while gazing at West Bay and throwing a ball for your dog at Wags West for 15 minutes has intrinsic benefits. One of my favorite new experiences is birdwatching at Traverse City’s Fulton Park, right off the Leelanau Trail.
These are all readily accessible experiences with both physical and emotional benefits. Park experiences are here for everyone to enjoy because our community has made them a priority. They are here for all to enjoy. So, if you haven’t been to any of the parks I mentioned above or the many others I haven’t, I invite you to start a list and start exploring. My own bucket list is full of experiences right here in northern Michigan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.