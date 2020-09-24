So I’m going to be a bummer for a few seconds and just list a few things I don’t think anyone would ever predict would happen all in the same year: A global pandemic, devastating hurricanes, wildfires, and long Facebook rants from your relatives.
In a year that just seems to keep getting stranger by the day, it is becoming increasingly difficult to look forward to anything in the near future.
Then on July 21, some news that did not make me want to scream into a pillow was announced — the completion of a new addition to the Boardman Lake Traverse Area Recreation and Transport Trail!
As an avid runner in Traverse City, the Boardman Lake trail is where I do a fair amount of my runs, whether it’s sneaking out for a lunch workout or a Traverse City Track Club Fun Run. This trail is one of my favorites because of the wide variety of scenery it provides.
It has elevation, paved paths, gravel paths, beautiful views of the Boardman Lake, and good tree coverage where you can feel like you’re 100 miles from the city. The only thing stopping this trail from being perfect is that there is not currently a dedicated path around the lake.
Although it’s possible to run around Boardman Lake, you do so at the risk of running on the curb of busy Airport Road and then running along the rugged, uneven footing of the railroad tracks along the west side of the lake.
The completion of the Boardman Lake loop is a project that is 30 years in the making, and construction officially began in August and will be broken up into two phases. The first phase will connect 14th Street (near Right Brain Brewery) to the NMC University Center off Cass street with expected completion by November.
The second phase has plans for next year to complete the 5-mile loop by connecting NCM University Center to Medalie Park near Logan’s Landing. One of the coolest parts about the second phase path is a wooden footbridge that passes over the water in the southwest corner of the Boardman Lake, allowing for epic views to the north across the water and lookouts facing south to view the vibrant bird population in the cove.
Unfortunately, no one knows what the rest of 2020 has in store for us. Still, I think any person using running as therapy would agree that having a new place to turn off the world for a few minutes is some much-needed good news.
If you are interested in hearing more about TART’s plans for future trails in the area, please check out Episode 13 of “The Run Around Town” podcast which features TART’s Executive Director Julie Clark.
Please message me at my new Facebook page (fb.me/RunnerJeffTC) if you would like to ask questions about running or local running clubs or email me at RunnerJeffTC@gmail.com.
