Have you ever gotten to the point where the thing you love … the thing that helps you relieve stress starts to feel like a chore?
When it comes to running, this feeling can often happen as the spring and summer training seasons start to kick in, and when you combine this with work, life commitments and spring/summer fun, fitting workouts in can wear on you.
Then, all of a sudden, you’ve finished your last big race of the year and your life starts to feel a little empty. But don’t fret, this is the time to savor. Here are a few tips that can help you enjoy this down time and get back to the busy training season happy, healthy, and stoked to be back at it.
Do Anything But RunI know it must seem weird to have a running columnist tell you not to run, but just don’t do it. As the kids say, “treat yo self.” Take that yoga class you’ve been wanting to try out. Go to Trivia night at one of the local breweries. Heck, start a new series on Netflix. The goal is to do the things you’ve been neglecting because you had to get in a training run.
Volunteer at a Local Race
Countless amazing people have volunteered their Saturday morning to hand you a cup of water or sports drinks during your big races. Why not return the favor during the offseason?
All About that Base and Core
Trust me. It’s tough to ease back into a training plan, and many times pesky injuries can arise early on. Making sure your legs and core are strong is key to prevent injuries. With your training plan-free schedule, find a good legs/core training plan online or even take a strength class. Modus 45 is my personal favorite local class to make sure I go back into training with the strength I need.
Remind Yourself of Why You Love Running
This is the time to run when you want to and explore new running trails you would not otherwise explore during training. There is also plenty of theme runs during this time that takes competitiveness out of the picture, such as the Zombie Run 5k at Right Brain Brewery on October 26th and the Great Beerd Run 5k at the Grand Traverse Resort on November 9th.
If you’re like many runners in Traverse City, you know that training for the Bayshore full marathon is right around the corner, starting in late January. Now is the time to do something that is just as important as all those miles you’ll put on your legs next year, which is a little rest, relaxation, and fun. I sincerely hope you treat yourself during this time and come back to your next training schedule as a better and stronger runner.
Please message me at my new Facebook page (fb.me/RunnerJeffTC) if you would like to ask questions about running or local running clubs or email me at RunnerJeffTC@gmail.com.
