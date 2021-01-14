Much will be said in remembrance of George Kuhn by those who knew him as a friend, colleague, neighbor, volunteer extraordinaire and a legendary cyclist, runner, walker and skier.
Among the many active people in the area, George Kuhn is the founder of essentially everything running in our community, including the Traverse City Track Club.
I asked Dave Taylor, a TCTC member since 1989 and the long-time club president who followed in George’s position with the club for 11 years, to share a few thoughts since he knew George so well. Here’s what he shared:
George is known by runners as the founder of two thriving TC institutions — the Traverse City Track Club in 1962, and the Cherry Festival races of the 70s, and has inspired and encouraged hundreds of local runners for the last 60 years.
George and his ever-cheerful wife Betty moved to Traverse City in the early 60s, with George accepting a teaching position at Northwest Michigan College. Betty started teaching ballet and tap in her basement in 1966, and co-founded The Dance Center with Ede Meyer. She also worked as a nurse in a nursing home.
At NMC, George agreed to coach the cross country team. George loved all things cardio sports and knew running from his training as a rower. As any good cross country coach knows, the miles runners putin during the summer months are the key to fall cross country success.
To encourage his runners, he started a 10 week summer running program, held every Wednesday, and invited the public to join his runners. And join they did! And now 59 years later, local runners still meet every Wednesday for the weekly Summer Series Races. Each week for the first 40 years, George (and wife Betty on her Schwinn single speed) was there to greet and time the runners, provide a cheer at the finish and pass along friendly advice (only if asked) about their training.
Those weekly gatherings and that supportive running community spawned the Bayshore Marathon, numerous other formal races organized by the TCTC, weekly fun run gatherings, group trips, volunteer efforts, and over $2 million donated back to the greater Grand Traverse Region. Recently, there have been as many as 1,000 runners in the Track Club membership, making it one of the oldest continuously organized running clubs in the country and the biggest club in the state.
George was president of Track Club for the first 36 years. In 1998, a members’ club meeting was held where he told us he would be having hip surgery and might not be able to run in the future. If he couldn’t run, he felt a need to declare himself “ineligible” to lead the club.
While this seemed absurd to us, it was also pure George. He was always in the game, participating, leading, cheering, and providing encouragement. His example formed the bedrock of Track Club’s reputation as an organization lead by runners at heart. For many years later, you could find George and Betty volunteering at skiing, cycling, and running events, including at the end of the Bayshore Marathon finish chute, clipping off timing chips and congratulating sweaty runners. This is not the glory side of volunteering for races, but it was important to George. When not volunteering, you could also find him walking briskly while reading a book, or riding his incumbent bike well into his late 80s.
Betty continued dancing into her 80s, and volunteered at the Father Fred Foundation, St. Francis Church, Munson Hospital and the Traverse City Visitors Center. She and George had four children, and fostered another 27 in a decade.
George, we will miss your big smile and your ever-present good will. You may have reached the Finish Line but you will always be with the rest of us at the Starting Line. Godspeed.
George and Betty passed away within five days of each other this month.
If you would like to ask questions about running or local running clubs email me at RunnerJeffTC@gmail.com.
