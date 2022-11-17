On the morning of Sunday, Nov. 6, I willingly piled into a cargo van with 15 or so other people at Timber Ridge Resort, and shortly after, we started heading east. There were no seats in the van, nor were there any windows. Some people stood while others sat cross-legged, eating and drinking as much as they could stomach before the long voyage ahead. About 25 minutes had passed, and I wondered to myself, how the heck am I going to get home once we get to the van’s destination? The van finally stopped, and we all piled out at the Kalkaska airport, where the day before, 5,000 bike riders started the annual Iceman Cometh bike race. It was time to run 30 miles back on the same course as the Iceman bike race. It was time for the Iceman Runneth 2022 to commence.
The Iceman Runneth is a free, unofficial, and friendly trail race started by Traverse City running community members. Legend says that people have been running the bike course for many years; however, the planned version of what it is today started in 2019. The past two years have even featured a shorter 11ish-mile distance for those not ready to tackle the entire course. Suppose you are unfamiliar with the Iceman bike race. In that case, it all starts at the Kalkaska airport and soon comes to a nice mix of wooded singletrack and two-track trails that take you to Timber Ridge Resort. While the course is not flat, there are no significant hills longer than a few hundred meters which makes this course approachable for anyone new to trail running.
This year was my first time doing the full Iceman Runneth distance, and I had two big fears going into it. The first was, what if I got lost on the trail? This fear was instantly diminished as the directional signage from the bike race the day before was still posted, making course navigation very easy. The second fear was if I ran out of food and water while out on the course, as this race is self-supported and has no official aid stations. The race’s organizer, Jonny Tornga, helped squash this fear. He parked a cargo van fully stocked with water and snacks at a checkpoint along the course so that runners could restock fuel.
The one amazing thing about this unofficial race is that everyone doing it is just out there for the love of running, and there is no pressure to run fast. There was a calming sense of community on the trail that day where if you wanted to run in a big group or by yourself, you could do so, and everyone looked out for each other.
When we finally winded our way into the camping area of Timber Ridge Resort, the finish-line environment was the complete opposite of the party atmosphere of the previous day for the Iceman bike race. It was dead quiet, and they had torn down all the event signage. Despite the lack of fanfare, I still felt like I had accomplished something significant, making the silence like a stadium cheering.
Now that it’s been a few days since the run, and my body has stopped hating me, I wonder if the Iceman Runneth will ever become an official event. At least for now, I like it exactly how it is because it embodies the no-pressure love of running feel that makes this one of my favorite sports.
I want to thank Jonny Tornga for organizing Iceman Runneth and ensuring that all of us crazy runners were taken care of along the course. It was an opportunity and experience that we’ll never forget.
Please email me at RunnerJeffTC@gmail.com if you would like to ask questions about triathlons, running or local running clubs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.