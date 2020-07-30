Some of my earliest memories of moving to Traverse City are from the Wednesday night group Fun Runs put on by the Traverse City Track Club.
These weekly group runs are where I met some of my best friends, and where I would push myself once a week to keep up with some of Traverse City’s best runners.
Even in the worst weather, runs would get between 60 and 100 runners, so these large group gatherings were canceled once the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
As shutdown restrictions ended, the group Fun Runs have started up again (with social distancing and masks). I have still not returned as I have a newborn baby at home and a mother undergoing chemotherapy. I am sure that many runners are missing the social aspect of a group run. For those choosing to be a little more careful to protect vulnerable loved ones, I wanted to share a few tips to help the miles feel less lonely and help find some needed motivation.
Do you ever notice in a group run that the pace is sometimes a subconscious decision? There have been many times I’ll check my pace watch in these situations and realize I’m running much faster or slower than intended just to keep up with the group. If you thrive in these situations to push yourself, you may want to consider Audio Guided Runs offered by apps like Nike Running Club, Peloton, and Asics Studio. This feature pairs virtual running workouts with a unique playlist of your choosing and guides you with advice from highly rated coaches and professional athletes. There’s also the option for cheers from friends. They can send you encouraging cheers in real-time during your run.
Podcasts are another way to liven up your run as their conversational tone can simulate group run banter. Choosing podcasts that cover topics that you might discuss in a group run setting are great ways to stay motivated and entertained. I often find that listening to distance running or triathlon-themed podcasts fill me with inspiration during my workouts, just like my group running mates do.
Other runners I know are choosing just to go “streaking” to stay motivated. Many of you will be pleased to know this has nothing to do with taking your clothes off and means setting a timeframe goal and running every day during that timeframe. The best part is joining a group Streak with friends on platforms such as Strava. The platforms allow everyone involved to challenge and motivate each other in a contact-free environment.
I’m sure everyone is craving human interaction. It’s very nice that there are some scientific guidelines on how to do this safely. As runners, we are fortunate that our sport is mostly outside, probably one of the safest places to be social right now. Whether you choose to social run in person or virtually is up to you and your comfort level. Still, please understand that many people are in vulnerable positions because of this pandemic. I sincerely hope that whatever your opinion is that you remember what my Mom always told me: If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all … and maybe just go for a run instead. Happy running everyone!
Please message me at my new Facebook page (fb.me/RunnerJeffTC) if you would like to ask questions about running or local running clubs, or email me at RunnerJeffTC@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.