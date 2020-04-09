Runners, cyclists, or any endurance athlete are future planners — as the preparation that it takes to get to a race starting line can take months, if not years.
If you’re one of these crazy planning endurance athletes, I’m sure there are a lot of races that you have signed up for or marked on your calendar as goal races to do in the future. Unfortunately, some of these are canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The race cancellations are causing financial stress for registered athletes and event organizations.
It’s also going to affect the organizations that benefit from individual event’s charitable contributions.
While I know, there is a lot of financial uncertainty right now I want to highlight a few examples of how honoring your financial commitment to local races is more important now than ever.
This past April 4t would have been race day for the Race to the Tomb 5k, which takes place at the New Hope Church in Williamsburg. This race has always supported the local Habitat for Humanity Grand Traverse region organization. Race to the Tomb brings people together to build sustainable homes, communities, and hope for the local Grand Traverse community. On April 18 many kids and their parents or mentors would have taken to the roads near NMC campus dressed in their finest superhero costumes for the Big Little Hero Race. All proceeds of this event benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan. Big Brothers Big Sisters provides children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one relationships that change their lives for the better.
Along with the previously mentioned races, the Bayshore Marathon races scheduled for May 23 are canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Bayshore Marathon races are one of the largest revenue generators for the Traverse City Track Club. Traverse City Track Club, as a nonprofit, uses those revenues to reinvest over $2 million (to date) back into local Grand Traverse community running and walking activities. Local organizations supported through the Traverse City Track club’s charitable giving include TCAPS, TART Trails, Vasa, Hickory Hills, Mt. Holiday, and the Women’s Cancer Fund. Traverse City Track Club also provides scholarships to local high school and college athletes to advance their collegiate careers.
Many races are now trying to provide a solution to canceled events by allowing registered participants to social distance and do an equivalent mileage run as a “virtual run.” They can still wear a bib, post photos to social media, and receive a finisher medal mailed to them post-race.
I will be the first to admit that it is a huge bummer to invest time in training and money for a race and have nothing to show for it. If it is financially viable for you, I urge you not to demand a refund and consider the bigger picture. Most of these races are the “middleman” to supporting great local causes that depend on charitable giving to survive. If you can, let’s help out our community at a time when they need it more than ever.
