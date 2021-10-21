It takes a village to race a triathlon. With a 1.5-year-old son, it also takes a lot less sleep.
I wanted to add this first line to the column’s title, but my editors said it wasn’t proper to have that long of a title. I guess getting a good night’s sleep will make you more mindful about things like that. This past summer, after my son and I ran the Bayshore Marathon together, we set out on a new unexplored journey of training for the Michigan 70.3 mile Ironman triathlon (swim 1.2 miles, bike 56 miles, run 13.1 miles) down in Frankfort, Michigan. While this wasn’t my first time doing a triathlon, it was definitely the most challenging one to train for. It gave me a whole new appreciation for the village of family and friend support I was provided to help me get across the finish line as a new father. Suppose you’re a triathlete, endurance athlete, or anyone who enjoyed a little “you” time out on the trail before having kids. In that case, I hope you’ll find comfort knowing that it doesn’t need to stop once you become a parent.
No matter what distance triathlon you complete, there is always some amount of suffering. In my opinion, the quality and quantity of training you complete in preparation for a triathlon will help determine the amount of suffering you endure during the actual race. I always try to be on the “least amount of suffering” side, which means some weeks, I’m putting in up to eight hours of training. For anyone who has a new baby, you must be wondering how the heck this is possible between the diaper changes, nap schedule, and feedings. The answer is to plan out your week almost to the hour, so you know precisely when your training opportunities are available. This plan ultimately involved waking up a few hours before my wife and baby to complete my workouts so that I could still be there to help take care of my son and give my hard-working wife some relief. While waking up early sounds awful (and it is for the first few days), your body eventually becomes used to it. I discovered some amazing benefits to this, like enjoying the peaceful quiet of a northern Michigan morning while the sun is just peeking over the horizon. Getting up early also makes you re-think having that extra beer at the end of the night, which can also benefit your waistline.
For longer workouts on the weekend when I did not want to get up early, I relied on help from others. My wife is also an endurance athlete, so while I was out for a run, she would watch our son and then hand him off to me as she went out the door for her workout. Having grandparents in town is a blessing as we were able to have them watch our son many times when we had longer workouts or just wanted to have a date.
When no spouse or grandparents were available, I brought my son along for workouts, either pushing him in the running stroller or pulling him behind the bike in our Burley trailer. (Pro tip: This is also a solid nap trick for younger kiddos).
Another element that helped with training was doing workouts with people who were also parents. Aside from the triathlon knowledge passed along in these groups, training with people who understand the challenges of raising kids is therapeutic.
When it comes to race day, it’s beneficial to seek childcare as a baby’s temperament, plus your own anxiety can make for a rough morning if all does not go as planned. With this said, when you finally get out on the course on race day, make it a point to cheer as much as you can for the people who are on the sidelines cheering for you. This is the village that made sacrifices to help you get here.
Please message me at my Facebook page (fb.me/RunnerJeffTC) if you would like to ask questions about triathlons, running or local running clubs or email me at RunnerJeffTC@gmail.com.
