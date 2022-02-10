It’s 2022. The world is starting to hint at normalcy, and in-person races are becoming a thing many can feel comfortable at again. It’s also the perfect time to start making plans for spring and summer races, such as the local Bayshore Marathon’s 40th anniversary coming up in May.
It may seem a bit early to start training for races when you can barely feel your face outside. Still, if you want to get to the start line and eventually the finish line in healthy shape, the time to start is now. Whether you’ve been a runner for many years or are just getting into it as a 2022 Resolution, finding and staying with a training plan can be tricky.
As a dedicated runner for the past 15 years, I have tested many different styles of training plans plus made many huge mistakes that led to injury and frustration. My goal in this column is to share my learnings over the past years so that you can avoid the sometimes-stressful side of running and find the best training plan to accomplish your running goals in 2022.
One of the hardest pills to swallow is being honest about your current ability, even for the most seasoned runner. I personally need to stop watching YouTube videos of 100-mile ultra-races because afterward, I think in my head that I could go out and run that mileage. Unfortunately, after many attempts at higher mileage, I’ve learned that I physically might not be capable. I’ve accepted that I need to stick to races around the 26.2-mile range to enjoy running. Please know that I’m not telling you to avoid going after your running dreams. Still, I advise you to strongly evaluate your current fitness level as tackling too much mileage without proper training will lead to injury. Another misjudgment I’ve made is setting unrealistic finish time goals. Many training programs will cater to the desired finishing time, however, suppose you do not have a specific base endurance to handle a more rigorous plan. In that case, it can lead to unnecessary feelings of failure and injury. With this said, if you are getting into running, start with a novice/beginner type plan. If that seems easy after a few weeks, step up to an intermediate level. If that seems easy, then, by all means, go to an advanced level.
If you’re like me with a full-time job, an amazing wife whom you want to hang out with, an almost two-year-old son and a passion for sleep, finding the time to fit running into life seems near impossible. Once again, you will need to be honest with yourself about how much time you can commit to running so that, in the end, it will still be an enjoyable activity. Luckily, training programs help allocate the right amount of training for the time you have available to run. An example is a “just finish” type program that will get you across the finish line with no finish time goal.
When choosing a training program, one final thing is the situational stimulus needed to enjoy the many months that come with training. For some, running is a solo activity. For others, enjoyable running can only be with training partners. Whichever you prefer, there are plenty of options available. There are several free online training plans available for solo runners, such as Halhigdon.com, where you can find training plans ranging from 5k’s to 50k’s. There are also plenty of local groups to consider for the social runner, such as Traverse City Track Club’s training programs or Traverse City in Training, LLC.
In life, I’ve found that having something to look forward to helps keep emotional spirits high, and when you have people to share the journey with, it’s priceless. I hope that whatever running or life journey you’re looking forward to in the future is enjoyable to get to, and you also arrive there healthy and happy.
Please message me at my Facebook page (fb.me/RunnerJeffTC) if you would like to ask questions about triathlons, running or local running clubs or email me at RunnerJeffTC@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.