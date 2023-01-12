Just like a snow blower depends on many mechanical components working together to operate efficiently, our bodies also require many muscular and skeletal components to run efficiently. When a single component is not working or injured, it shuts down the entire operation. Between the two years of 2019 — 2020, I failed to run a full marathon distance because of lower back and Achilles injuries which sidelined me for many months. Running at least one marathon every year has been a goal of mine since 2007, and it was hard to lose out on that goal for two years in a row. The strange thing is that these injuries were not necessarily from overtraining during running. I know it seems odd that a piece of machinery helped my running but stick around and see how it might be something that could also help you reach your running goals this year.
Having lived in apartments all my adult life up until 2019, when my wife and I bought our first house, we had never had to do much snow removal past the front steps. When it came time to plow about 50 yards of snow, sometimes multiple times a day/week, I soon learned that using a Yooper Scooper for the whole job was wreaking havoc on my lower back. The pain eventually reached the point where I could not lean over without pain and had to stop any exercise activity. While I know this is a classic story of what many northern Michiganders go through every winter, experiencing an injury during this time of year was something I knew would significantly impact the months to come.
Marathon running and the training that leads up to it take a considerable toll on the body and its resources. Therefore, to achieve my running goals, I have found it valuable to reduce my running mileage from November to the end of January and focus on strengthening the muscles and joints that will support the many miles I put on my body. The focus of my strength training zeros in on core, leg, and minor upper-body workouts. Like good shock absorbers on a bike or car, your body needs strong shock absorbers in running. The great thing about these workouts is that you do not need to buy equipment or a gym membership. A yoga mat or towel, a laptop, and a simple YouTube search for 15 to 30-minute workouts are all you’ll need. I usually structure my week by alternating days with core and leg workouts and then try to run about 3 miles every other day with maybe a slightly longer run on the weekends of 10 miles.
In looking back at my past running goals, I have discovered that the years I was able to complete a 2 – 3-month strength training during the winter season were the years I was able to accomplish almost all of the goals I had set out to do. In 2022, I had set some ambitious goals though I was constantly nervous that a roadblock would pop up because of the past two years. All I could do was trust that I had good shock absorbers due to completing my strength training, and I was able to finish several 20-plus mile runs, one marathon, two 50k ultra trail runs, and an Olympic triathlon. So, in conclusion, I owe it all to my trusty orange snow blower for saving my back and helping me reach my running goals.
Please email me at RunnerJeffTC@gmail.com if you would like to ask questions about triathlons, running or local running clubs.
