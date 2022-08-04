The nature of being in the plant business makes it more likely that I plant my garden in either mid-June or July than when most people are planting theirs.
It has never been a problem for me, as I don’t do a lot of pre-planning anyway. No matter when you plant your garden, August is the month that we all get some time to enjoy it and reap the benefits of our labors. We are mostly on autopilot, weeding, watering and hopefully harvesting. I thought this month I could share with you some of my favorite and not so favorite things in the garden this season.
The vegetable garden is looking great, despite most of the peppers and tomatoes not getting planted until late June and early July. The biggest problem has been keeping the raccoons from breaking the pepper plants. I keep meaning to grab some animal repellent to sprinkle around the pots but have not done so yet.
Many of my houseplants spend the summer on the patio in the shade and are loving it. I repotted the ones that had outgrown their containers and am being rewarded with new growth and vigor. (The plants, not me). I have lots of annual containers on the deck and around the yard and they are looking beautiful, if I do say so myself. I plant a combination of flowers and foliage and have some favorite combinations I repeat every year. Some favorite shade combinations include caladium, ferns, hosta and rex begonias and coleus with about anything. The go-to plant for part shade is dragon wing begonia because it always looks good and does not whine if I forget to water for a few days. Most sunny pots have either mandevilla or scaveola combined with whatever strikes my fancy, including petunias, million bells, artemisia, salvia and flowering vinca. The challenge this year is that for some unfathomable reason, the squirrels have developed a taste for mandevilla blossoms and have completely stripped the flowers from several plants.
The perennial garden is at its peak and the stars of the show this year are coneflowers in varying colors, hydrangeas, and large hostas. In particular, the Annabelle hydrangeas are absolutely stunning this year. I will be looking for more spots to add them to the garden this fall. We have been adding coneflowers to the garden the last few years and this year they have rewarded us with intense, long-lasting color everywhere they are growing.
I hope your garden is filling you with as pleasure as mine is this summer. There are still lots of weeds to pull and changes I would like to make, but the garden is never finished and that is part of the beauty of gardening. Take some time to enjoy your garden and take notes on what worked this year and what you would like to change. The nursery is full of color right now, making it easy to choose the perfect color and texture to fill in those empty places. Remember, this is the good stuff. Relax and enjoy.
