I love new words.
Some unfamiliar words just jump out at me and demand further investigation. This week, it was “shinrin-yoku.”
I was looking at class offerings at Boyce Thompson Arboretum in Superior, Arizona when I came across this word. Loosely translated, it means “forest bathing.” Forest bathing not in the sense of a tub of water in the woods, but the practice of spending time in nature for the purpose of enhancing health, wellness, and happiness.
Forest bathing is not a hike — it is surrounding yourself with nature and allowing its sounds and rhythms to wash over you. It is part nature walk, part moving meditation, and part quiet, contemplative experience of immersing yourself in the forest, using all your senses to experience the healing power of nature.
While it may sound strange, consider that the average American spends 93 percent of their time indoors, and up to 10 hours a day on social media — more time than we spend sleeping. Nature deficit disorder afflicts many of us and the negative effects of our hectic 24/7 lives have taken a toll on our health and our happiness. Spiritual seekers in ancient India left their lives in towns and villages to wander the wilderness and mountains. The Buddha left his life as a prince to seek enlightenment in the forest. Jesus withdrew to the wilderness to hear the voice of God. For centuries, people have sought wisdom and healing in their connections with nature.
The health secrets of trees lies in two things: the higher concentration of oxygen that exists in a forest as compared to urban areas, and the presence of plant chemicals called phytoncides. Phytoncides are natural oils that are part of a plant’s defense system against insects, fungus, and bacterial infections. Human exposure to these substances can result in measurable health benefits.
Breathing in forest air increases the level of natural killer (NK) cells in our blood. Our bodies use these NK cells to combat infections and cancer. One Japanese study showed a rise in the number and activity of these NK cells by people who forest bathe. In addition to affecting immune system function, phytoncides improve sleep, lift mood, improve attention, and boost creativity. Cedars, pine, spruce, and other conifers are the largest producers of phytoncides, so walking in an evergreen forest seems to produce the greatest health benefits. Forest bathing also lowers stress, promotes relaxation, and decreases cortisol levels (the stress hormone).
Check out the website www.forestbathingfinder.com to find a forest bathing experience near where you live.
You do not have to go into a forest to experience some of the health benefits though. Just find a quiet spot as removed from noise as you can find.
Turn off your phone and be still. Use all your senses to immerse yourself in nature. There are places I have visited that have had a profound effect on me. One was the Japanese Garden in Portland, Oregon and another is Boyce Thompson Arboretum in Superior, Arizona. I cannot put it into words; it is more a feeling, something that touches my soul.
Forest bathing is another way to connect with nature and renew your spirit. I hope you will make your own connection today.
