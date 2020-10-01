Gardeners have mixed feelings about this time of year — sad to see another gardening season coming to an end, yet relieved to get a break from weeding, watering, weeding, pruning and even more weeding.
Fall is not just the end of the current growing season — it is an important start to next year's garden. Fall maintenance is important because a great spring 2021 garden begins with the steps you take now.
Let’s start with what you can plant now. If you plant only one thing this fall, let it be spring blooming bulbs. Bulbs are extremely easy to grow and are naturally adapted to challenging conditions. They are perfect for beginning gardeners.
Hardy spring blooming bulbs can provide months of color starting with snowdrops, crocus and Glory-of-the-snow, followed by narcissus and early flowering tulips. Then it’s time for hyacinths, more narcissus and tulips plus fritillarias and allium.
By paying attention to bloom times when purchasing your bulbs, you can easily enjoy color in the garden from late March, early April through mid-June. Since most perennials, with a few exceptions, don’t start blooming until mid-May, bulbs fill in the gaps and are the best cure for spring fever I have found.
In general, bulbs should be planted in sunny areas in soil that drains well. Crocus, hyacinths and daffodils will also bloom in partial shade. Planting near deciduous trees works for many early bloomers since the trees will not leaf out until they are done putting on their show.
Flower bulbs are at their best when planted in groups rather than one here and there. In my own yard, I plant by digging a hole of the appropriate depth and wide enough to accommodate at least 5-7 large bulbs. I plant smaller bulbs in larger groupings of up to 15.
Bulbs can be planted anytime from September through December, as long as you can put a shovel in the ground. Here’s a tip — just because you can plant in December doesn’t mean you should put it off until then. You will be much more comfortable planting in 50 degree weather than 30.
If you have a problem with deer, you may want to steer clear of tulips, as the deer love them. There are plenty of bulbs they do not like including daffodils, snowdrops, allium, fritillaria, hyacinths, squill and glory-of-the-snow.
Fall is a great time to plant most everything, but it is the only time to plant spring blooming bulbs. So,don’t put your shovel away until you have had a chance to plant a little spring now.
