‘Concealed in every bulb is a little bit of a beautiful garden.”
I read that line somewhere years ago and it has stuck with me ever since.
Planting spring blooming bulbs now is the best cure for spring fever I have ever found.
Bulbs are extremely adaptable and easy to grow. Many of them can take perfectly good care of themselves but will flourish best with a little help from you. Bulbs are great for beginning and seasoned gardeners alike because first year success with bulbs is practically guaranteed.
The biggest challenge is deciding which bulbs to plant. In general, choose the largest bulbs available and make sure they are firm and have no soft spots or sour odors. If you have deer or critter problems, choose bulb varieties that they don’t like.
Daffodils and Snowdrops both contain the poisonous alkaloid lycorine and so are usually safe from all critters.
Deer will also not bother Allium, Hyacinths and Spanish or English Bluebells. Crown Imperial (Fritillaria) have a distinctive musky smell that deters most critters.
Tulips, on the other hand, are favorites of deer, rabbits, squirrels and chipmunks and will need protection from both being dug up and eaten. Cleaning up the papery tunics and laying chicken wire over newly planted bulb beds until the ground settles and we’ve had several hard freezes will help prevent squirrels and chipmunks from digging up newly planted tulips.
Bulbs should be planted in soil that drains well so that they don’t rot. Add compost to sandy soils to help hold nutrients and moisture. Most bulbs prefer a sunny site, but early flowering varieties will bloom before tree canopies leaf out, so … no leaves, no shade!
Bulbs look best planted in groups rather than singly in rows. I like to dig large holes that can accommodate at least 5-7 bulbs. As a general rule of thumb, plant bulbs at a depth 2-3 times their height and leave a space 2-3 times their width between them. Daffodils and tulips are usually planted 6-8-inches deep while some of the minor bulbs may only be 2-inches deep. Cover the bulbs with soil and water well. Bulbs may fail to bloom in the spring if they don’t get adequate moisture in the fall. Fertilize in the spring after blooming and let the foliage ripen and yellow naturally so that the bulbs can store up energy for next years’ bloom. Whether you plant 5 bulbs or 500, do yourself a favor and plant some spring now. I promise you won’t regret it.
