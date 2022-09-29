Fall is officially here and that means lots to do in the garden.
While it’s too early for many of the fall clean-ups tasks, it’s the perfect time to plant spring flowering bulbs.
Time spent planting bulbs now will reward you with lots of flowers in the spring when we are desperate for color after a long, gray winter. Bulbs are perfect for both beginning and advanced gardeners. They require minimal care once growing, are easy to plant and reliable as long as you follow a few simple rules. You can plant them in existing beds between perennials, around trees and shrubs or naturalized in the lawn.
First, consider where you will plant. Bulbs don’t like wet feet, so avoid spots that don’t drain well. Dig the soil so that it is loose and workable and add in some organic matter. Loosening the soil to a depth of about 8 inches makes it much easier to plant. Be sure to take the time to clear out any weeds now so that come spring, you can just enjoy the show.
Follow the directions for planting depth for each type of bulb. In general, the planting depth is two or three times the height of the bulb. For example, if the bulb is 3 inches tall, plant it 6-9 inches deep. Most large bulbs like daffodil and tulips are planted about 8 inches deep while smaller bulbs may only get planted 3-5 inches deep.
Put a little bulb food or bone meal in the bottom of the hole and you are good to go.
Water the bulbs in and throughout the fall if it is dry.
I like to plant in big groups rather than one at a time or in straight lines. I dig a wide hole to the proper depth and add the bulbs in groups of at least six to 10.
A frequent question we get at the garden center is why do spring blooming bulbs have to be planted in the fall?
Spring blooming bulbs need a cooling period of between eight and 16 weeks to produce a flower bud. Here in northern Michigan, we can plant bulbs starting in September and going into December. As long as you can put a shovel in the ground, you can plant bulbs. The soil stays warm into the late fall and even though it doesn’t look like anything is happening above ground, the bulbs are rooting in and preparing to grow come spring.
Always plant bulbs pointy side up. Ask at the garden center if you’re not sure, but it’s ok to plant them on their side when in doubt and they will find their way up on their own.
If you have problems with deer, consider planting deer resistant varieties such as allium, daffodil, hyacinths, fritillaria, snow drops, chionodoxa and squill instead of tulips.
With so many choices of hardy bulbs, you’re sure to find what you need to plant spring now.
