Bulbs are extremely easy to grow, and planting spring blooming bulbs in the fall is one of the best ways to cure spring fever. After a long dreary winter, the sight of the garden awash in color from snow drops, crocus and daffodils is balm for my soul. Even beginning gardeners can plant bulbs with confidence.
Everything you need is contained in a perfect little package. With a little planning, bulbs can provide color in the garden from late winter through late spring and early summer. Bulbs can be planted September through December, but the ideal window is when daytime temperatures are in the mid 60s, night-time temperatures are consistently in the 40s and 50s and soil temperatures are around 60 degrees. Here in northern Michigan, that is usually in September and October. Bulbs need time to root in and establish themselves before the ground freezes so planting them 6-8 weeks before a hard freeze is preferred. I have planted bulbs as late as December, but mother nature does not always allow for that opportunity.
As with most plants, good soil preparation is the key to success planting bulbs. They like well-drained soil that is rich in organic matter, so amending sandy soil with peat or compost is a good idea. Avoid areas that do not drain well or stay wet in the late winter or early spring. Most spring blooming bulbs prefer six to eight hours of sun, but very early bloomers can be planted under deciduous trees as they will bloom before the tree leafs out.
Bulbs look best in groups or drifts rather than singly in rows. In general, plant bulbs two times deeper than their height with the pointy end up. For larger bulbs like tulips and daffodils this will be 6-8 inches and 4-5 inches for smaller bulbs like crocus and muscari. You can plant one bulb at a time with a bulb planter or auger, or in big groups like I do. At home, we dig a large area to the proper depth for the bulbs we are planting, add fertilizer, pop in the bulbs, cover them and move on to the next hole. I like to plant in groups of nine to 12 bulbs spaced 2-3 inches apart. This gives a beautiful full look in the garden. If the weather is unusually dry, you may need to water occasionally, but normal, fall rains are typically enough.
There are so many varieties to choose from that it can be difficult to control yourself. (I speak from personal experience.) Think about your space and what you are trying to accomplish. Are deer a problem? There are many varieties of bulbs that are deer resistant including daffodils, Alliums, Fritillaria, snowdrops, species tulips, and Muscari. If you are looking for very early color to beat the winter blues, choose snowdrops, crocus, early varieties of daffodils, and muscari hyacinths. Do you want loads of cut flowers? Many spring blooming bulbs make excellent cut flowers but the best known are tulips and daffodils. I love making sweet little bouquets with Scilla, Chinodoxa, Puschkinia and Hyacinthoides. These lesser-known little treasures are specialty bulbs that are worth growing.
Fall is fast approaching so don’t pass up the opportunity to plant a little bit of spring now.
