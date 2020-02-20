I learned a new word or more specifically an acronym, today.
JOMO.
According to the Urban Dictionary, JOMO is defined as the Joy of Missing Out; You are enjoying what you’re doing in the here and now and not on social media broadcasting or seeing what everyone else is doing.
JOMO is the opposite of FOMO or the Fear of Missing Out. The MacMillan Dictionary defines JOMO as a feeling of pleasure you get from spending time doing what you want and not worrying about what other people are doing or saying.
JOMO is about stepping off the social bandwagon and reconnecting with what really makes us happy.
I am fascinated by words and their meanings.
Some of you may remember past columns about “wabi-sabi,” the way of living that focuses on finding beauty in the imperfections in life and accepting the impermanence of things or the Japanese concept of Ikigai, roughly translated meaning reason for being.
Both of those words resonated with me and have become part of my vocabulary.
Today it was JOMO. It got me thinking about how it relates to gardening. The internet is full of beautiful pictures of wondrous landscapes, exotic houseplants and one-of-a-kind garden art.
It isn’t difficult to fall into the rabbit hole and find that you have spent hours drooling over other peoples’ over-the-top gardens and homes only to return from wonderland and find that your less than perfect garden, struggling houseplant or 2-month-old dried out Christmas wreath is still here, not having changed since the last time you checked.
While the internet is a wonderful place to find inspiration and ideas, it will never replace the real world. The more time we spend wishing for things we see online, the less time we spend working toward what we can have in our own yard.
JOMO.
Let’s resolve to find joy in tending our gardens in the here and now and not worry about what Pinterest has to say.
Give yourself permission to not feel guilty about not spending $200 to snag the newest house plant on Instagram just because it seems like everyone else is.
Don’t get me wrong, there’s nothing wrong with dreaming; I am always on the hunt for new and exciting varieties of plants, but I choose to enjoy what I have now.
There is always room for improvement in my garden, and I love looking for inspiration online and in the real world, but I garden for my own joy not because I think I have to keep up someone else’s expectations.
When we all tend our own gardens, whether it’s a 5-acre masterpiece or one pot of geraniums, we make ourselves better people and the world a better place.
Welcome 2020, and here’s to finding your own JOMO, wabi-sabi and Ikigai.
