I hope that like me, you have been enjoying the beautiful fall weather we have had. It’s been so nice that many of us haven’t even started on fall clean up yet. As temperatures drop, we know that it is time to start preparing the garden for winter.
Rather than thinking of fall as the end of the gardening season, I like to think of it as the start of next year’s garden. To that end, there are two things I want to talk about this month — bulbs and leaves. First, if you don’t plant anything else this fall, plant bulbs, and lots of them. There is no better cure for spring fever than the sight of blooming crocus, snowdrops, daffodils and tulips in the early spring when winter isn’t quite ready to let go.
If you have deer problems, choose deer resistant varieties such as daffodils, allium, fritillaria, hyacinths, snowdrops and more. If you love tulips, but do not want to feed the deer, try planting species tulips. While they may not be as large as the better-known hybrids, they are just as beautiful and the deer don’t eat them.
By choosing a wide variety of bulbs, your garden can have something blooming from late February through early June, when the rest of your perennial garden will be ready to take over.
Now on to leaves. Raking leaves in the fall has become a symbol of the season, but recently I have been reading more about the importance of ‘leaving the leaves’. The Xerces Society is working hard to spread the word about the important role leaves play in protecting and supporting pollinators. While monarch migration is a well-known phenomenon, most butterflies and moths overwinter in the landscape as an egg, caterpillar, chrysalis or adult. In our cold climate, they use leaf litter for winter protection. Bumble bees also rely on leaf litter for protection. Mated queen bumble bees burrow only an inch or two into the ground to hibernate for winter and that extra layer of leaves is welcome protection from the elements.
While leaving a thick layer of leaves on the lawn would be too much of a good thing, research has shown that a thin layer of leaves can be beneficial. These can be left whole or shredded with your mower set at the highest setting. Left on the lawn, they will act as free fertilizer returning nutrients and organic matter back to the soil. You can also rake whole leaves into garden beds to act as free mulch now and valuable organic matter as they break down later. The folks at the Xerces Society suggest leaving leaves whole rather than shredding them to prevent any accidental destruction of eggs, caterpillars, and chrysalis.
If you have an overabundance of leaves, you could try shredding some for the compost pile and vegetable garden and leaving the rest whole, raking them into shrubs borders, perennial beds, and natural areas. In the past, gardeners have worried about a thick layer of leaves causing damage in the perennial bed, but just think about the woods coming alive in the spring with trillium, jack-in-the pulpit and other spring ephemerals and realize that no one has raked the leaves out, and still nature finds a way. More than half the nutrients absorbed by leaves during the growing season remain in the fallen leaves. They are waiting for you to put them to good use to enhance your lawn, garden and compost.
The more closely we can mimic natures’ ways, the healthier our gardens and by extension, we will be.
