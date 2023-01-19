Do you know what I love most about gardening?
It’s that you can garden just about anywhere and anytime of the year.
While there’s not much to do outside in the garden in January (although I did have several customers come in for bulbs last week and yes, as long as the ground isn’t frozen you can still plant them), there’s plenty to keep a gardener happy inside. When the holidays are over, the festivities are finished, and all the decorations are packed away, our homes can feel kind of drab. Gardening to the rescue.
One of my favorite things to plant this time of year is amaryllis. These beauties are easy to grow and provide weeks of bloom during the gloomiest months of winter. You only need a pot, good quality potting soil, a sunny window and patience. Amaryllis should be planted with their “shoulders” just above the soil surface, in a pot slightly larger than their diameter. I like to cover the soil surface with sheet moss for a nice, finished look. Try planting three bulbs in a low terra cotta bowl for some extra wow. They can take 4-6 weeks to bloom, so don’t waste any time if you want blooms in February and March.
Houseplants are also a good way to garden in winter. Mine get more attention now than they do in summer, because I have more time in the winter. There is something so therapeutic in caring for plants. I can easily spend the better part of the day cleaning, trimming, watering, repotting and rearranging my many houseplants.
Another popular way to keep growing through the winter months is to start seeds indoors. It can be as simple as growing a few pots of herbs in a sunny window, or as involved as starting lots of vegetables for the garden. You only need a few basic supplies to get started: Containers and trays, labels, a high quality seed-starting mix, a mister for watering, a warm, sunny spot or grow lights, and your choice of seeds.
You can also purchase ready-to-grow kits that include trays, pots, heat mats and a grow light. Pay attention to the proper starting times on the seed package.
They will tell you how many weeks seeds need to germinate, grow and be ready to set out when danger of frost has passed. That could be anywhere from two-12 weeks before last frost, which for Grand Traverse and Antrim counties is normally around the end of May or the first week of June.
For instance, bulbous onions, shallots, celery, rosemary and eggplant need 10-12 weeks, pansies, snapdragons, leeks, peppers, and bunching onions, 8-10 weeks, basil, broccoli, lettuce and tomatoes 4-6 weeks, and cucumbers, squash and melons only need 2-4 weeks. The most common mistake we make is getting overanxious and starting seeds too early and then trying to hold them back under poor light and temperature conditions.
Starting seeds too early, more often than not, results in tall, weak, and often stressed plants that may not perform as well in the garden.
Not all gardening is physical. Pouring over seed catalogs, reading gardening magazines and books, and planning for spring is also a form of gardening. Some would say it’s the best way to garden in the winter, because anything is possible. I am currently reading three books that I recommend for your winter reading. Two are by Douglas Tallamy, “Bringing Nature Home” and “Nature’s Best Hope,” and “Grow Your Soil” by Diane Miessler.
I will leave you with one of my favorite winter garden quotes:
“Anyone who thinks gardening begins in the spring and ends in the fall is missing the best part of the whole year; for gardening begins in January with the dream.” — Josephine Nuese
Dream on.
