As I think about the start of a new year, my thoughts go first to the beginning of a new gardening season.
I admit that all the division in our country and the world at large has gotten to me over the past few years and I have been lamenting the loss of the idea of the common good. It is heartbreaking to witness the lack of concern and empathy for those around us.
What does all this have to do with gardening you ask? I will tell you — gardening has taught me that everything is connected, and nature holds the answers to many of our problems.
During World War II, many people planted “victory gardens.” They did not plant them for themselves alone, they did it for the greater good. In fact, victory gardens became an important source of food for American families.
In recent years, the idea of victory gardens has become popular again and many people now plant “an extra row” to help the community at large. The rise of the community garden has also contributed to the greater good, by providing a place to garden for those of us who do not have our own yard. They can also be a much-needed source of fresh fruits and vegetables in food deserts.
But beyond that, research has shown that community gardens can have positive effects, making for happier, healthier people, more cohesive communities and more attractive living spaces, which in turn can increase property values as well.
The common good.
Science tells us that plants produce oxygen through the process of photosynthesis.
They also collect dust, ash, pollen, and other particulate matter on their leaves, making the air we breathe cleaner. Plant roots have the ability to clean up contaminated soils by absorbing much of what they come in contact with.
Phytoremediation is the use of plants to remove, contain, or transform pollutants and is commonly used to rehabilitate polluted soils. The more we plant, the more we contribute to the greater good.
Plants not only provide us with the air we breathe, they also provide food and habitat for pollinators and beneficial insects.
One out of every three bites of food we take is dependent on pollinators, so we all have a vested interest in learning to garden with more native plants and less pesticides.
Again, the greater good.
I don’t mean to oversimplify things, but a graphic I found on the National Initiative for Consumer Horticultural said it all for me.
All you need are plants; plants are all you need. Happy New Year and happy gardening for the greater good.
