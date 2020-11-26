This year, 2020 has certainly handed us our fair share of challenges, and how we celebrate this Thanksgiving holiday is no exception.
As we all prepare for the upcoming holidays and look forward to the new year, I wanted to take time to reflect on gratitude.
Like many of you, my Thanksgiving is looking quite different than what I’m used to. In a normal year, I would be hosting 25-30 family members and friends for dinner. It is loud and wild and chaotic, but wonderful and we will all miss it this year. But as I look both back over the year and ahead to the future, I’m reminded of how much I have to be grateful for.
Unlike so many small businesses, we were able to open in time for our busy season. We are so thankful for all the support from both long-time and first-time customers.
You are the reason we do what we do. Throughout the season, our entire staff worked hard to keep both our customers and us safe by implementing extra safety and cleaning steps and are grateful that we have made it through with everyone still healthy.
I am also thankful for everyone’s patience and understanding as we navigated through unfamiliar territory.
Your kindness and encouragement mean the world to us. When a crisis of any kind hits, it can force us to slow down, take a deep breath and remember what truly matters; family, friends, kindness, decency, gratefulness and a willingness to share with others.
My hope is that gardening has played some role in helping you get through this year and into the future.
Whether you started a vegetable garden with your family, expanded a perennial bed, re-landscaped your entire yard or just planted one annual container to enjoy through the summer, gardening is a proven way to help cope with stress and improve our overall well-being.
Thank you again for being part of our gardening family and for helping us to grow a better world, one garden at a time.
Happy Thanksgiving. Be well and stay safe.
