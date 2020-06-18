Gardening in the best of times is a great way to reduce the stresses of everyday life.
Gardening in these extraordinary times feels essential. We know that gardening is good for us both physically and emotionally. It can build self-esteem.
Even if you do not think you were born with a green thumb,gardening is something we can learn. And a person who can learn to grow things is a little more in tune with nature.
When we develop a growing mindset we assume, correctly so, that we are always learning. Our failures in the garden are turned into learning experiences.
Connecting to the natural world makes us more aware of the elements and the cycles of nature. We become aware of how much rain has fallen and when the first and last frosts are normally expected.
One of the unexpected lessons of the garden is acceptance.
Much of our suffering can come from trying to control what we cannot.
The more we accept the limits of our control and the unexpectedness of life, the more peace of mind we can find.
Gardening is also a good antidote for perfectionism. Everyone who has been gardening for more than a minute understands that even when we seemingly do everything right, things don’t always turn out the way we envisioned and planned for.
Gardening can make us happy.
Recent research has identified a healthy bacterium, Mycobacterium vaccae, in the soil.
When we are exposed to the bacteria by breathing it is or by absorbing it through the skin, M. vaccae triggers the release of serotonin in our brain.
Serotonin is a happy chemical that can act as a natural antidepressant, reducing anxiety and strengthening the immune system.
Research has also linked exposure to dirt at an early age to numerous health benefits including reducing allergies and autoimmune diseases.
Gardening outdoors can also boost our vitamin D levels which in turn helps strengthen our bones and immune system.
Growing some of your own food can also encourage you to eat healthier.
The physical exercise we get from gardening is also important.
Gardening burns calories and strengthen the heart.
The varied movements that gardening requires, there are fewer repetitive use injuries compared to more structured exercise.
If you are ready to jump in to gardening for the first time or just after a long absence, here’s how to get started.
Decide what you want to grow and just try it.
Start slow so that you do not get overwhelmed and give up. You can always add to your gardening space later.
Soil is life, so focus on creating a healthy soil by adding compost or other organic material to your existing soil.
Grow what you like, remember that your garden is for you.
Learn what your plants need. This can be as simple as reading the tag or as in depth as researching good gardening books or reputable gardening websites.
Many universities and botanical gardens have excellent web resources.
Just paying attention to your plants will teach you much.
I wish you a peaceful and healthy gardening season and leave you with one of my favorite gardening quotes:
“When the world wearies and society fails to satisfy, there is always the garden.” — Minnie Aumonier, poet.
