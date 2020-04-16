The spring of 2020 will be one we never forget.
As I write this column, we remain closed to both foot traffic and curbside pickup in response to the Stay Home & Stay Safe Executive order which remains in effect through the end of the month.
In normal times, we would be busy preparing for the start of season.
My staff and I would be receiving orders, unpacking merchandise, caring for plants and helping customers with seeds, pansies, potting soil, mulch and other early spring items.
Now it is eerily quiet.
It’s a new experience for us all. I get lots of calls from customers asking for their regular spring gardening needs and must tell you all that we are not open because we are deemed non-essential.
It hurts.
This is going to be a difficult spring, but we will get through it with everyone’s help. You can help all small businesses by being patient and waiting to purchase the things you want, whether it’s shoes, clothing, plants or anything else you are thinking of, from your favorite local business instead of online, mail order or box stores.
We are all anxious to open as soon as it is safe and legal for us to do so.
I know everyone has more time on their hands and it seems like a perfect time to get a jump start on the garden.
Be patient.
Remember that it’s only mid-April and we have plenty of time to get our gardens planted.
Most annuals and vegetables cannot be safely planted until the danger of frost has passed at the end of May.
When we do open, we will have everything you need to garden, like always. Use this time to finish or start planning your garden.
Make a list of plants you want to try this year. It’s a good time to cut down any perennials you didn’t get to in the fall. If you left your ornamental grasses up for winter interest, cut them back now before the new growth begins to emerge. Spring is a good time to dig and divide many perennials. It’s also a good time to prune many shrubs. A general rule of thumb is to prune early blooming shrubs like lilac and forsythia immediately after flowering and summer blooming shrubs like spirea in the early spring. When to prune hydrangea is one of the most frequently asked questions. Prune Annabelle and PG Hydrangea in early spring as they both bloom on new wood. Oak Leaf and Big Leaf Hydrangea bloom on old wood and should be pruned only to remove any winter die-back. I do this in the spring as the new growth starts and I can see what needs to be pruned.
Gardening is not canceled, just put on hold a bit.
Be patient, stay safe, and take care of each other.
Reach out with any questions, we are here for you. We’ll see you soon, in the garden.
“Where flowers bloom, there is hope.”
— Lady Bird Johnson
