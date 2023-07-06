Phenology is one of the earliest fields of science, studied by humans for thousands of years to help predict the availability of food through the seasons.
Early humans had to become familiar with all the stages of plant growth, stems, leaves, roots, flowers, fruits and seeds.
Agrarian societies had to watch nature to learn the best times to sow and harvest their crops.
Some Native American tribes of eastern North America had an adage for planting corn that said the time to plant was when the oak leaves were the size of squirrel’s ears. Native Americans knew that corn had nothing to do with either oaks or squirrels but had made the observation centuries ago that the soil would be warm enough to prevent the seeds from rotting, yet it was early enough to reap a sustainable harvest if corn was planted at this time. This is an early example of phenology, but we can trace the origin of this ancient science even further back.
The Chinese are thought to be the first to keep written records of phenological events in 974 B.C. The Japanese have been keeping records of the first bloom of the cherry trees for at least 1,200 years. So, what exactly is phenology? It is defined as the study of cyclic and seasonal natural phenomena, especially in relationship to climate and plant and animal life.
It comes from the Greek word, phaino, meaning “to show” or “to appear.” Phenology is nature’s calendar and a key component to life on earth. We can use events in this natural calendar as a guide to planting times in our garden and it can be much more accurate than a date on the calendar. By observing the bloom time of shrubs and trees in your own garden or neighborhood, you can determine when it’s safe to plant your vegetable garden.
If you already keep a garden journal, (if not, this is the time to start one) start including phenological observations, too. Things like first and last frost dates, insect and bird arrival dates, leaf out and bloom times of both native and non-native species, including trees, shrubs, flowers, and weeds, along with high and low temperatures, precipitation and moon phases. This, kept over three ot four years, can begin to give you your own natural planting signals calendar.
Keeping an accurate written record of everything that happens in your garden will also help you anticipate when certain insects will begin to cause damage to your plants, giving you a heads up as to when to start looking for them. It will become obvious that these annual events do not occur on the same date every year, but change depending on the weather in any given year.
Examples of phenological correlations include: Plant peas when forsythia blooms. Plant potatoes when the first dandelion blooms. Plant beets, carrots, cole crops, lettuce and spinach when lilac is in first leaf. Plant tomatoes when lily-of-the valley are in full bloom or when dogwoods are blooming. Japanese beetles arrive when morning glory vines begin to climb. Squash vine borers are at their peak when chicory blooms; protect pumpkin and squash plants. Tent caterpillars hatch when crabapple trees are in bud.
There are so many more interesting aspects of phenology than I have the time or expertise to go into further. I am always and constantly amazed by the perfection of nature when we take time to observe and learn from her.
To learn more about phenology check out the USA National Phenology Network.
