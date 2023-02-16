Hunting dog owners across the region have entered the early stages of that long, boring, slothful slog known as the “off-season.” While there are still a few hounds chasing rabbits, most bird dog and retriever owners have cleaned out the lockers. Paws and feet are kicked up, fires are lit, and a few extra snacks find their way to the recliner.
The solution to it getting out of hand is winter exercise, but it’s difficult in the short days to muster up the energy to get out and do, well, anything. So, mindful of plummeting temperatures, we usually mumble, “Maybe tomorrow,” and click the next Netflix episode. The dog rises enough to turn a circle, stretch, plop back on the pad, and resume snoring.
Eventually, guilt sets in, and we remember the resolutions and vow that this weekend, the hard work of the off-season begins: staying in some sort of shape so we can hit the training grounds ready and running when the fields clear and the waters open. The snow, the wind, the cold…ha! Bring it on. But be careful: When you do open the door to tackle winter, winter just might hit back.
Although our winter started off on the mild side in terms of snowfall — and we’re in a bit of a thaw right now — it’s here now, and likely around until the final spring melt. That flat, featureless white might look oh-so calm and peaceful and ripe to be torn up by an excited pooch, but what lies beneath could spell disaster for your dog.
The obvious, of course, are the unknowns beneath the snow if you’re running in a new place — powdery snow piled on top of unfamiliar brush piles, junk like pieces of metal or barbed wire, downed trees, sudden drop offs. A bounding Lab or shorthair can easily crash through the snow while chasing after a tennis ball or during a winter wild spell. But the overexertion in deep snow — powder but also, especially, the heavy wet stuff — can be equally stressful and harmful on tender ligaments, something that owners of hunting dogs are keenly aware of.
Slipping on ice is as much a problem for our friends with four-wheel (paw) drive as those of us with two wheels, and not only on leash walks down snow-covered sidewalks. While the thought of exercising the dog in a plowed driveway seems sound, a dog cooped up for the last couple of months will, to say the least, attack playtime. Tossing a tennis ball or retrieving bumper on a driveway slick with packed snow is a recipe for torn ligaments, broken bones, or strained joints as all four paws scramble in all four directions.
And by all means, be careful leading the dog off the deck; slippery deck stairs are a significant perpetrator of torn cruciate ligaments. Finally, for slippery conditions, be mindful of not just subzero temperatures, but also the daytime-thaw, nighttime-freeze yo-yo that glazes snow solid, more prevalent in late February and March.
To take care of that ice, we — and city road crews — go through a lot of ice melt. The problems to dogs come from irritation to paws caused by the salt, which leads to the dog’s licking of his or her paws, and then the secondary dangers from ingestion. These can range from gastrointestinal upset to even death, depending on the composition of the ice melt. “Pet safe” ice melt is generally a little better for pets, but it’s still not without its potential dangers; and because it usually doesn’t work as well on ice, many people opt against using it. And since we can’t control what people use on their sidewalks if we’re walking downtown or in parks, make it SOP that the dog’s paws get a thorough washing upon arriving home, or before they’re loaded into the car for the ride home and have a chance to lick.
One last note about ice, specifically lake, pond, and river ice … yeah, go ahead and cross those off right now. The risk-reward of working your dog around bodies of frozen water is so far out of whack, you might as well train on the moon.
If you do find the perfect place and conditions to get in some exercise and training, carry water. It sounds counterintuitive, but dehydration is a tremendous risk in the cold weather. Less humid air actually increases water demands on our dogs, especially when they are active, but if it’s colder, both humans and dogs just “don’t feel like drinking.” Combine less drinking with increased demands, and you’ve got trouble brewing. My dogs like the novelty of drinking out of something unique while outside, such as a collapsible bowl or squirt bottle, that helps encourage them to drink, and we take frequent breaks in the winter.
Aside from environmental hazards, winter also brings a tendency for wild animals to congregate, specifically deer. With bare trees and absent underbrush, we can see much farther, and a dog bursting free of cabin fever can spot a group of new friends from a considerable distance. A single deer might be more of a curiosity to watch; a herd could prove too irresistible, leading to an exhilarating romp through the woods or fields and into many of the aforementioned dangers – unknown landscape, ice, dehydration.
There are pros and cons to whatever you choose — staying inside until nicer weather, or venturing out in the winter. But if you take a measured approach, you can navigate a safe balance. After all, it’s not like opening day of hunting season is in a couple of weeks. There’s time to work up to game-day shape, and with some winter exertion, both of you will be ready to tackle the fun training.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.