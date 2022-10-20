Ask any hunter, and you’ll get the same answer as to the year’s most magical time: October. Stunning colors, brisk evenings, deer, ducks, geese, squirrels, rabbits, and — those two jewels for upland bird hunters — ruffed grouse and woodcock. Toss in some hearty, soul-warming wild game meals and you have the makings of an outdoorsman’s paradise, made all the more savory because it is fleeting.
The back half of October marks the swan song of fall but is perhaps the most productive time of the season for the grouse and woodcock hunter. In this time of transition, we’re sorry to see the riotous colors wither and fall, but their dropping means a couple of things: the flights of woodcock are descending upon the cover, and we might get a decent shot at a flushing grouse or woodcock because we can actually see them. Additionally, our dog’s early season rough edges have been smoothed and hopefully, so, too, has our shooting.
Heading into this year, Adam Bump, Michigan DNR upland game bird specialist, wasn’t concerned about anything drastic affecting the populations.
“I expected the seasons to be pretty typical, no major shifts in experiences for most hunters while recognizing localized populations can be quite variable,” said Bump. “I am not aware of any long-term, landscape-scale weather factors that I would expect to have had landscape-scale impacts on brood-rearing this [past] spring.”
So far, what he’s hearing about hunter experiences holds true.
“I haven’t had a lot of feedback so far this season. What I have heard suggests a fairly typical hunting season.”
As the landscape changes in this transition — along with the accompanying changes in weather patterns that bring out the flannel, sweatshirts, and evening fires — Bump said our hunting strategies might need to change, too.
“I think most bird hunters have their own theories about [changing strategies], and it’s surprising to hear how many different ways people adjust their hunting for the time of the year, weather conditions, pressure, etc.,” said Bump.
“In areas of higher hunting pressure, you might consider trying some less typical habitats that are near your regular hunting spots. Birds may move out of high-pressure locations into adjacent stands. When leaves are off, finding thicker cover than those [where] you might find birds when leaves are on is a good bet if your typical hunting spots are a little more open. Some hunters like to move more into lowland edges or around pockets of evergreen cover near aspen or other high density deciduous trees.”
The birds, of course, will change, too.
“Grouse that have been hunted in the early season are probably getting the hang of avoiding hunters and dogs,” said Bump. “Birds may run more or fly up into trees more. They may also use the terrain to their advantage and seek the ‘just right’ spot to wait to flush. Trying to think like a grouse that has seen it all the first half of the season might help you work covers differently or know the best place to prepare for a shot.” Avoid talking unnecessarily and blowing the pea out of your whistle. You don’t have to sneak through the woods, but there’s no need to announce your presence.
While ruffed grouse remain tricky no matter when you hunt or how many years you’ve spent chasing them — and late season grouse grow smart and skittish, making each one a true trophy — woodcock are a wonderful bird to hunt to begin your education in the grand world of the uplands.
They hold tight for both pointing and flushing dogs; the dogless hunter can walk them up easily; they are challenging in flight, but it doesn’t take much shot to bring one down; provided you carefully mark the fall, they should be easy to recover; and they help educate you on the proper cover types to start searching for in other areas.
Many people don’t like how they taste — and the birds should be passed up if they will not be eaten — but prepared properly, woodcock are spectacular on the table.
When hunting local woodcock early in the season, there can be several days of moving only a handful of birds. But the flights of migrating woodcock later in October can stuff a cover, making it a splendid time for both young wingshooter and young dog. Lots of contacts, sometimes in a short amount of time, and lots of shots. Bring extra shells and be ready to combat one of the most significant adversaries for a new hunter: discouragement. Just keep trying, and enjoy the opportunity to be in the woods and get your chances. There really are worse places to be and worse things to be doing.
As you clean a woodcock, look for an accumulation of fat inside, especially where the flight muscles (re: meat) join the bird’s keel. If you see fat there, it’s a good indication it’s a newly arrived bird — or one getting ready for migration — and can signal the flights are on. Get yourself back into the woods, because it won’t last long.
Enjoy these last couple of weeks of the most splendid time of the year because the snow isn’t far behind. Locking up some treasured late-October memories will have to hold you over until next year.
(Wait a second. What am I saying? Woodcock are terrible. They are impossible to hit, drive dogs crazy, taste like a shoe, and the places you find them are ugly and full of ticks and mosquitoes. Yeah. And cougars. So move along. Nothing to see here.)
