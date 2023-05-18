Most people call the sequence of growing their own produce or purchasing at a farmer’s market and bringing it inside to incorporate into their meals and diet “farm to table.” The phrase has expanded to include pursuing wild game for the purposes of a fantastic dinner you can’t find anywhere else outside of hunting season.
When it involves feisty bluegill, bass, and perch caught in a small lake; coming ashore and assembling a campfire; and serving dinner right then and there, we call it “pond to pan.”
A mid-August trip with the boys many years ago provided a clear case study of the cycle of nature. Pulling the panfish from the deep lake’s depths, cleaning on shore, preparing in a beer batter, and adding to the hot pan, that campfire dinner still fills my senses and has me longing for the next time out.
This is beyond skewering a hot dog on a clumsily whittled stick in the middle of a state campground, with 400 of your closest friends closer than they were when you left them downstate so you could “get away from it all.” S
ocial media is filled with incredible videos and recipes of extravagant meals all created over a simple campfire using simple tools.
I urge you to look no further than Derek Wolf’s “Over the Fire Cooking” (overthefirecooking.com) for unbelievable creations, techniques, spices, and much more. I’ve stacked more wood for our backyard firepit to try new things this summer.
Cooking over a campfire is not without its challenges, though, and there are some basics to consider. I’m going to assume all safety measures are handled: it’s clear to have a fire in your area after consulting your county and the DNR; your campfire is appropriately contained and monitored; water or sand is at the ready to snuff out flames if it gets out of hand, particularly important when you involve oil.
Cruising through a number of websites touting all sorts of outdoor cooking information revealed common themes, the giant outdoor brand Mossy Oak among them. In short, dive into the rabbit hole, research, and experiment!
Fire, flames, and wood. You won’t be able to start a fire and toss the pan on, for big flames simply burn and char the food but will leave it raw inside. Think “cooking over a charcoal fire”: The fire needs time to get hot and settle down into the white-hot coals you want. You’ll know the temperature when you reach it — the kind where you simply show a marshmallow the coals and it spontaneously combusts.
Slower-burning hardwoods like oak, maple, or ash will generate the necessary heat and leave behind sturdier remnants you can use as a bed for your pan. A support alternative is to use a flat rock or brick; as the flames dwindle and you see glowing coals, set the rock on top. By the time the flames subside, the rock should be plenty hot enough to set the pan. Because this isn’t perfect, be aware of two things: There will naturally be hotter spots, so you may need to move the pan around a bit to get even cooking; and you’ll get specks of ash in your food. It’s nature. Deal with it.
Gear. There’s no shortage of cooking equipment for campfire cooking so experiment. It’s hard to beat a regular cast iron pan and long-handled grilling utensils. That versatile skillet is a good start — think hashbrowns and sausage, or steak — before investing in contraptions like suspended grates, spits, and, believe it or not, food-safe shovels. Remember that foil is your friend — cleaning grates, lining pans, wrapping food and tossing it onto the coals. A spray bottle of water can tame unruly flare-ups. Sturdy, gauntlet-length fireplace gloves allow you to handle the pan more efficiently than hot pads, and they provide a measure of forearm protection, too.
Food and prep. There are two schools of thought. One, prepare your ingredients and meal ahead of time in a variety of plastic containers and have everything set to go. Two, bring what you’ll need, but save the cutting, mixing, or other prep to do while the fire burns down. Personally, I like the second option; usually, and depending on what I’m cooking, I’m done with the prep right about the time the temperature is perfect. Various sizes of plastic containers help for mixing and storing, and a smallish cutting board and knife are invaluable. Keep additional water handy for rinsing food and your hands; and if you’re camping, be mindful of what you do with scraps, for nighttime critters will simply love to help clean up.
On a backcountry camping trip to Sylvania Wilderness Area in far western Upper Peninsula, and with no cell reception, meals were our entertainment: gathering the firewood, letting the boys get it blazing, standing back and offering direction while they prepped and cooked. Remembering our fishing prowess, we packed in food for every meal, although we did hit it just right on one lake and pulled smallmouth bass until our arms ached. As luck would have it, it was a catch-and-release lake, so fish didn’t make the menu that day. Steaks, bacon cheeseburgers, hashbrowns, French fries … we ate like kings in our little wilderness kingdom.
If you have a firepit in your backyard, go beyond the simple hot dogs and experiment cooking over the open campfire. It may not be YouTube elaborate, but it’s wonderful enjoyment with friends and family. And is as natural as you can get in completing the hunting and fishing circle.
