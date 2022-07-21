"Ya ever play Card Pool?”
Yes, I know the rule: Never play poker with anyone named after a city. I assume that extends to never playing pool with someone who claims to know a game you’ve never heard of or, worse, combines two games known for the tearful parting of fools and cash.
But this was Canada — northern Ontario, to be exact — the Land of Nice, and the local was a crusty, kind fisherman and inhabitant of the lakeshore lodge my family and in-laws were staying at.
He explained this game of pool, one that included my three kids and myself and that these gracious folks allowed us to play 40 minutes after the lodge’s main house supposedly closed. The old fisherman chuckled at our whoops and hollers; but he got the biggest kick out of Maddie, who, crocheting in a comfy chair — next to a snoozing Labrador retriever recovering from eye surgery who staked out an adjacent recliner — finally joined and promptly whupped her two older brothers and me. We dubbed it Missanabie Pool for the remote Ontario town serving as the lodge’s mailing address, even though we weren’t quite sure where the actual town was.
Ask the kids what they remember most from the four-day trip, and that’s in the top three.
There are trips we take as hunters and anglers that have a laser focus on the objective — think Wyoming to fill an elk tag, or the steelhead run in British Columbia. When planning these, those who share our household usually stand aside and let us be, quietly looking forward to controlling Netflix for that stretch of time. We’re striking off on our own or with like-minded individuals, and, if we want to, we can go through whatever discomforts we need to in order to ring the bell.
But this is about those other trips — to locations far or near — that involve the whole family, such as our trip for walleye and smallmouth bass to Dog Lake in northern Ontario in early July; or a close-to-home tent overnighter at a campground you’ve always wanted to visit. On these adventures, we need to leave the laser focus – and the obsessive behavior it can cause — at home. In short, the goal of the trip is to find something enjoyable for everyone.
I get it. We take these trips, we spend the money, and we want to catch fish or bag our intended game. But if that’s our only expectation and measuring stick for return on investment on a trip involving extended family – and perhaps those on the edge of learning about and coming to love the outdoors – we will surely be disappointed more often than not. Nothing ruins a trip faster for the other members of our party than being dragged pre-dawn to post-dusk on the “chase” over, under, and through mud, slop, heat, rain, hill, dale, and swamp because of someone else’s single-mindedness. Or, perhaps worse, watching us devolve into a Stanley Sourpuss about every little nitpicky thing if the fish aren’t leaping into the boat or if game doesn’t throw itself in front of us. That whole “bringing the next generation along into the outdoors” goes pppbbbttt down the drain.
On these types of trips, there’s no room for ego. We need to step back from the chase, meet people where they’re at, and let them drive some of the experience even at the inconvenience of our own. That being said, don’t be afraid to flex some leadership and push them into new situations they might never see — or do — again.
Let’s take the aforementioned family outing to Dog Lake. Sons Pete (20), Mark (17), Maddie (14), wife Vickie, and myself joined my in-laws John and Kathy. All of us are hunters and anglers, so the foundation of outdoor appreciation is well-established. Still, it was the first major trip for Maddie, the first in a long time for Pete and Mark, and none of us had any experience with this destination. Reports of hundreds of bass hookups, ravenous walleye, and ridiculous limits of perch had us measuring for another chest freezer because, of course, we were all bringing our daily limits back across the border.
The single-mindedness was creeping in.
It took our first moose sighting — ever — for all of us to settle in to the fact that the fish might take a backseat to everything else on the trip. On a beautifully desolate Ontario road framed by monstrous rock formations and wetlands, Vickie opened her eyes from a brief nap in time to gaze down the road and say, “Is that a bear? Wait… it’s a moose!” Followed up by, 15 minutes later, coming upon a cow moose and her calf hoofing it down the road in front of us.
(Huh. They really do exist. All my time in the U.P. and in Canada, I was beginning to think the biological community and northern gift shops had been pulling my leg on this whole “moose” thing.)
The fish weren’t necessarily as advertised. We finally found them in a remote river section pouring out of the lake the lodge owner directed us to. “Motor down way into the corner of the lake here,” he said, pointing on the map our first evening there, “until you see the ‘Danger, Stay Back’ signs. Just ignore those and go past them and you’ll find a spot to beach the boat.”
Because, ya know, every good story starts with “ignore the signs saying ‘Danger.’”
When the walleye and bass on the lake ignored us, we headed for the river where stunning scenery of towering hills and massive boulders and rocks littering the banks greeted us. Mark called it “parkour fishing,” and he climbed and darted ahead down the river. Surprise, we found the bass, too, and we spent a wonderful afternoon slapping bugs, catching a few fish, and reveling in simply being gone for a while.
I’m not an experienced boatsman by any measure, so I — and each of the kids — used the opportunity of a calm lake and an agreeable boat and motor to learn and grow comfortable. Compared to my brother Chris’s duck boat motor that works about as often — and logically — as Washington politics, it was like learning to ride a horse on a gentle old soul who carried you more than you rode him.
The kids cleaned fish, a calling loon swam within feet of the boat, Pete landed only two fish but one was the biggest he’d ever caught, we laughed around the table playing cards, eagles and osprey hunted overhead, mosquitos helped me cook a handful of fish outside, the kids witnessed firsthand how to politely talk to Customs and Border Patrol agents, and Vickie and I basked in a gloriously absent cell signal.
Some trips we take are a mission we’ve chosen to accept. Some are those with others that offer the opportunity to open up this wonderfully wild world to those we love and who may not use it as often as we do during our normal hunting and fishing seasons. It’s up to us to recognize which one we’re on, what each person needs to wring the most fun out of it, and modify our own expectations to achieve “success.” Even if that success is learning a new game of pool.
