Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 30 kts from the south and highest waves around 6 feet expected. * WHERE...Grand Traverse Bay south of a line Grand Traverse Light to Norwood MI, Sleeping Bear Point to Grand Traverse Light MI, Point Betsie to Sleeping Bear Point MI and Manistee to Point Betsie MI. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&