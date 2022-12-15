Dear Santa,
It’s been 30 years, almost exactly, since I last wrote you a letter. A copy of it was published in a small Elk Rapids newspaper this very week back in 1992 in fact, a paper fellow Hook & Bullet columnist Greg Frey also wrote for. I think only five people remain on the planet who remember reading it — including you, I hope — mostly because Mom saved a copy to read every year when she brought out the decorations.
An 18-year-old writing a letter to Santa I’m sure struck a few readers as odd, although this one at 48 is probably a little stranger. At that time, halfway through my senior year of high school and at those crossroads every senior in high school finds him or herself at, I suppose I just needed a friend to write a letter to. That letter helped me express some hard truths learned firstly — and perhaps only — during those baffling couple years on the cusp of adulthood. It’s a weird feeling to see my middle child also halfway through his senior year right now and standing at the same crossroads.
I also needed waders. Not much has changed as, after an early goose-hunting trip this past September, I hooked an exposed screw on my brother’s patchwork canoe and tore a hole. But Chris is a good big brother; he kept me out of the water on subsequent hunts so I wouldn’t get wet even at the expense of soaking himself, which should earn him a few points for your Nice List. I’ll plead the Fifth about his squirrel incident, or as we’ve come to refer to it in the family, the Squirrel Incident.
Is there a creature alive with a longer Christmas list than a hunter or angler? I’m sure I’m not telling you anything new. It surprises me that our loved ones ever complain we’re hard to buy for. Really, they simply need to go into Sportsman’s Warehouse, close their eyes, spin around a few times, point at something, and, ta-da, shopping done. No need to be overwhelmed by the choices of lures and hooks and bags and clothes and gloves and cooking gear and processing equipment and knives and ammunition and flashlights and camping gadgets and decoys and fishing rods and dog training paraphernalia. Even if we have it, we can always use more because we’ll lose it or break it. I’ve had my eye on a fly rod building kit because, ya know, I need another hobby. But I get the most joy out of catching any sized trout on flies I tied … why not on a rod I built?
Is that how it works for you at the North Pole? When you see an outdoorsman show up on your list, I imagine you shooing a few elves into your massive hunting and fishing stockroom and saying, “Grab something. He’ll like it.” And we do.
In that old letter, though, writing it with college on the fast-approaching horizon, it came to me that Christmas isn’t about what to put on “the list,” but rather it’s the grand Spirit of giving instead of receiving, and how our parents have been sharing that Christmas Spirit all year long. As teenagers, of course, we “know” this … but we don’t finally and fully know it until we’re standing on the edge of our safe nest, ready to leap.
And in writing this letter now, it’s come to me that the wonderful world of the outdoors and the pursuits we embark on and the cherished souls we share it with all year long and in every season … these are the gifts, given to us in a series of intimate and interconnected moments. For nothing epitomizes the phrase “the gift that keeps on giving” more than a treasured memory of a moment afield.
Opportunities abound for us to give gifts in these moments, too. Taking a child fishing, letting your aging father walk the cover’s edge so you can push a grouse out to him, opening the eyes of a puppy to all those amazing scents, picking up trash on the streambank or trail, sharing the last of the coffee with your spouse as the sun hits the treetops. And, yes, letting your brother sit in the boat and stay dry while you put out the decoys and get wet. Partaking in the outdoors allows us — asks us, requires us — to always have a Christmas Spirit.
In the end, I suppose the gift all of us hunters, anglers, and those who cherish the wild parts of this world really want is Time. More Time with friends, dogs, around a campfire, in a blind or boat, on a stream, under a canopy of shockingly colored leaves and a piercing blue sky. An old outdoor writer by the name of George Bird Evans, who wrote lyrically and passionately about the upland sporting life with his wife and their beloved line of Old Hemlock English setters, always capitalized the word, and I liked that. Time. Like a person, a friend. But also as if naming a mountain we continually climb and hope, in a way, we never reach the summit, not until we’ve drunk our fill.
You, Santa, are on pretty good terms with Time; you must be to keep your appointed rounds on Christmas Eve. Is there a bit of magic you can sprinkle on us to keep the sun in the sky a few minutes longer? Can your gift slow the years of our best furry pals so we can grow a little bit older together? Is it possible to freeze the moment of our child’s wonder at learning how much more there is to this world when they sit quietly and sink into it?
I know. But it’s on my list anyway.
(If you do have room, though, some waders would be great. In size 11. If it’s not too much trouble.)
Always a good boy,
Jake
