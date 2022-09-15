I didn’t expect it from my petite, straight-to-Heaven-and-don’t-pass-Go-or-collect-$200 mother, but the sharp and clever Smith humor can’t all come from Dad.
At the car after a lunch for my November birthday, she leaned in, saying she had “something” for me. In one quick motion, she turned around and chucked the “something” at me. Startled, I caught it clutching at my chest. In my hands: a store-wrapped salmon fillet.
“Oh look,” she said, an impish smirk on her lips, “you can catch a salmon.”
Sigh. The last living soul giving me quarter on my heretofore fruitless quest had thrown in with the riffraff where old Jake is a punchline.
The stages of a newbie chasing salmon in the river goes something like this: First find a fish, then find one you can actually cast to, leading, eventually, to locating predictable fish in predictable places. Mess with lines, leaders, weight, and flies, and cast/flail like a fool. Accidentally foul hook a couple, and be promptly handed your rear-end as they demonstrate how powerful nature can be.
Now, in creating my particular dragon to slay, I, admittedly, handicapped myself, for it was: catch my first salmon, in a river, on a fly that I tied … and do it by myself. Just me and the river and the maybe the eagles overhead wondering, “Are you gonna eat that?”
In case you haven’t poked around our northern Michigan bays and rivers, finding a slice of solitude during the salmon run can be as challenging as landing a fish. Standing shoulder-to-shoulder and risking the disappearance of civility with fellow anglers makes raking leaves look appealing, no matter how many fish are jammed in the river. So adding that final wrinkle of wanting to do this on my own added time and difficulty to the journey, for it involved finding a spot not crowded by fishermen, which meant going at strange times of the day, to third-tier salmon spots, and actually coming across a fish or three to cast to and learning from their hard knocks.
Scouting and hiking helped me discover the spot where the fish were ruthless instructors. Now it became a matter of hoping that if preparation and opportunity didn’t actually cross paths to create luck, they were at least close enough to hold hands for a bit. Sometimes that’s the last nudge needed.
There was nothing special about the day. In the cooling September evening after work, the arduous hike— a deterrent in itself for a lot of casual salmon folks — helped my mind unplug. The landscape never fails to remind me of Jurassic Park, and down in the shadowy gloom of the trees and trickles leaching from hills into the river, a part of me always expects to find a velociraptor waiting in ambush. Taking my son Mark — also a writer — there once, we discussed how the forest reeked of Middle Earth, where the trees with their exposed roots appeared ready to tear free and march off to war.
The handful of salmon held in their usual spot but pushed one another around more aggressively. That could be why the giant bead-head black woolly bugger with the rubber legs I tied quickly after work was struck with such fury. Yes, salmon don’t necessarily eat at this stage; as columnist Greg Frey put it a few weeks ago in this space, you’re hoping to make them mad.
This one was mad, and when he hit, I hit back. But dropping back into a deeper pool to duke it out against the fly, he didn’t use his best strategy — flat out running downstream. My 8-weight flyrod would’ve been powerless to stop him, proven by previous hook-ups both foul and fair over the last few years. Could I have found a better spot with a greater chance of landing a salmon? Sure. But scouting downstream revealed a specific area to land a fish. And besides, this was a place removed from time, where dinosaurs might roam and where eagles kept watch. How cool would it be to land a fish here?
This hook-up felt different. I could actually turn the fish’s head in the current. My brother’s mantra, “Be patient” echoed in my ears, and I let the beast tire. Eventually, I guided him into the previously identified shin-deep water along shore. Chris’s voice silenced. He never told me what to do next.
“Well, I guess I just reach down — ”
Cue the salmon springing to life, darting between my open legs, and burying the tip of my fly rod into the silt almost to the point of breaking. Dash-zip-snap … gone.
After seeing my fly rod remained intact, I tossed it onto shore. I laughed, I cursed, I probably cried. And I seriously considered taking my chances with the velociraptors and Ents and hiking back. Maybe they’d put me out of my misery.
Splashing let me know fish still cruised around, no doubt happy a competitor sulked in the pool below. I decided that I was there, the fish were there, and I had another fly. Why not?
Preparation and opportunity snuggled a little closer, and luck sparked. The hook up the same, the fight the same, the bringing close to shore to tire the same. Chris sounded in my ears: “I DID tell you what to do, doofus. Legs together, and use your boot to hoist him onto shore or to where he can’t swim.”
Deep breath, nudge, lift … and there the fish lay on shore, the woolly bugger in his mouth. I pounced, grabbed him at the base of the tail, and lifted, carrying the 17-pounder away from the river lest he sprout wings and fly away. Terrible phone photos commenced.
I went back to the river and stood, watching, feeling … something. It wasn’t just because of the fish. No one saw it or helped. The exhausting hike got more difficult with the extra weight. And the river kept flowing, and the trees kept growing, and the salmon kept running. It’d be easy and trite to say that I felt small or insignificant in the great big world, and other writers have said such things more poetically.
The truth is, I somehow felt older. And maybe not dwarfed by the world around me but more a part of it.
The solitude in fall is intoxicating, but you must search it out. And sometimes you need to be willing to sacrifice the game and fish you’re after to find it. Indeed, it forces you to thoughtfully consider your priorities of what’s driving you out there. It can be the game and fish, it can be the place, and it can even be both. There isn’t a right or wrong answer, as long as it’s an honest one.
For me, it was a salmon, but a salmon on my terms, in this particular place.
And, the dragon finally vanquished, the first photo was to Mom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.