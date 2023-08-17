OK, it’s not really a “stamp” per se. I mean there is one, but you don’t need it to hunt waterfowl in the state. Well, there is a stamp you need to hunt, but that’s the bigger stamp from the federal government; you just don’t need the Michigan stamp, only the Michigan license to hunt waterfowl. But Michigan’s waterfowl would appreciate it if you bought a stamp, too.
Let me back up.
Waterfowl hunters aged 16 and older are required by law to purchase and possess a Federal Migratory Bird Stamp in order to hunt ducks, geese, and other migratory waterfowl. Commonly known as the “Federal Duck Stamp,” this beautiful postage stamp (keeping with the times, you can also purchase an “e-stamp,” too, and you’ll be mailed a physical stamp) has been required of hunters, in addition to their other hunting licenses, since 1934, and its creation came about at just the right time. Severe habitat loss threatened many waterfowl species, but this stamp program, created from the winning entry of the most popular and well-known wildlife art contest in the country, saved the day.
According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service: “… 98 percent of the purchase price [$25 today] goes directly to help acquire and protect wetland habitat and purchase conservation easements. Since 1934, over $1.1 billion dollars have been raised … conserving over 6 million acres of land within the National Wildlife Refuge System. Wetlands acquired with Duck Stamp dollars help purify water, aid in flood control, reduce soil erosion and sedimentation, and enhance outdoor recreation opportunities.”
Fun Fact: A current Federal Duck Stamp will provide free admission to those national wildlife refuges that have an entry fee. Not to be left out, many states run their own art competition and generate their own stamps, which may or may not be required for hunting. Michigan is one state that does not require the purchase of the specific stamp to hunt; however, you must buy the “Michigan Waterfowl License” – for $12 – to hunt waterfowl in the state of Michigan. Most of us still (incorrectly) call this license line item the “Michigan Duck Stamp.”
Sometimes, that causes a problem. If you’re buying your licenses online, it’s easy to find the $12 “Waterfowl” license for Michigan and add it to your cart, along with the other licenses needed to make you a completely legal hunter. If purchasing over the counter, though, be sure to specifically ask for the Michigan Waterfowl License and clarify the price of $12. Usually, when we buy our licenses, we’re adding a number of things — base, migratory bird hunter, maybe you’re adding a fishing license for the salmon run if you haven’t fished yet this year, and then entering the maze of the myriad deer licenses and combinations. It’s easy for the person behind the counter to miss “Michigan waterfowl,” or assume it was included somewhere along the way.
Conservation Officers won’t much care about the “why” if they check your license while duck hunting and don’t see that $12 charge for the Michigan Waterfowl License. You will be in violation.
Caution No. 1: Being in possession of the Federal Duck Stamp does not exempt you from purchasing the specific Michigan Waterfowl License; you need to buy both in order to hunt waterfowl in Michigan. So after requesting your litany of licenses from the clerk over the counter, double check your glossy, colorful license sticker to make sure that $12 charge is on there.
Where does the actual stamp come in? Michigan continues to host an art competition in the style of the Federal Duck Stamp art contest. The Michigan art contest was established in 1976 and run by the DNR but has since evolved. Brent Fetting, Duck Stamp Contest Coordinator and the Administrative Support Specialist for the Michigan Duck Hunters Association explains.
“MDHA took over the state’s waterfowl stamp program in 1998 after the DNR Wildlife Division eliminated it and moved to selling licenses through dealers as e-licenses became available. But the interest in maintaining the tradition of a waterfowl stamp was recognized by both the DNR and MDHA, so now the program is managed by MDHA on behalf of the DNR Wildlife Division via an agreement. MDHA manages a majority of the program, and the DNR provides support via marketing, among other things.
“The stamp contest is held at the annual Saginaw Bay Waterfowl Festival,” Fetting continues, “which occurs the first weekend of August at Bay City State Park. Typically about 16-20 artists from across the country enter original artwork in the contest every year.” The winning entry is placed on the following year’s “Michigan duck stamp.”
Caution No. 2: The purchase of an actual Michigan duck stamp is purely voluntary; its purchase is not required to hunt waterfowl in Michigan, nor does it replace the legal requirement to buy the $12 Michigan Waterfowl License.
That doesn’t mean the stamp’s not important, however. “The [Michigan] duck stamp program does generate modest annual proceeds,” says Fetting, “some of which are returned to the DNR, with the remainder provided to MDHA. The DNR uses their portion for the purchase of wetland habitat, while MDHA uses its portion to maintain operating funds for the duck stamp program and for funding habitat projects – nesting structures, seed purchases and planting, etc.”
So to recap: If you want to hunt waterfowl in Michigan, in addition to all of the regular hunting licenses you must buy, you also must be in possession of a Federal Migratory Bird Stamp, and a Michigan Waterfowl License. Visit michigan.gov/waterfowl for details. The actual Michigan duck stamp is up to you, but it’s always a beautiful print, makes a great gift for the duck hunter in your life, and the money goes to solid conservation work for Michigan’s waterfowl.
