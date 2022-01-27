More Information

Classes. Both Streamside Orvis (231-933-9300, streamsideorvis.com) and The Northern Angler (231-933-4730, thenorthernangler.com) offer in-person winter tying classes, already underway. With COVID, however, details change quickly and seating is extremely limited, so call the shops directly for information. Classes do build upon the previous ones, but you can discuss the opportunity of jumping in mid-stream with the shop. The Northern Angler offers a February class, in addition to free, live YouTube tying events on their channel, which can simply be a viewing and learning event. Streamside will post videos of their class flies being tied in the Forum on their website. At both, your class fee will get you use of tools and materials to tie all of the flies in the lesson plan, and a discount for purchasing your own during the class.

Kits. This is how I learned to tie, and although it eventually proved effective, it appeared daunting when I cracked open the box all by my lonesome. If you’re not taking a class but would like to try it out, Streamside owner Dave Leonhard recommends coming into the shop and discussing a type of fly to try tying, and then purchasing the materials for that specific fly. Many materials included in mass-produced kits are lower quality, turning out those badly proportioned flies Leonhard spoke of. If you want to buy a “kit,” Leonhard suggested buying a complete tool kit first.

More to learn. Thirty years into this obsession, and I’m still learning. Additionally, both shops offer many other fly-fishing classes — from casting to reading a river to knot-tying and everything in between to immerse you in the sport and make you a fly angler for life. Visit their websites to learn more or ask at the store; they’ll be happy to have you join them.