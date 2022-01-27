My introduction to the world of fly fishing — the stunning rivers, elegant casting, myriad fish species, and gadgets galore — started at our dining room table in Saginaw.
Picking through the gift of a beginner’s fly-tying kit, I realized I had no idea what a trout looked like, much less how to fool one.
But the bits of feathers and fur and thread and hooks fascinated me, and I soon learned that this delicate art form was not only frustratingly fun but practical, too. The kit joined me in the car a couple of months later when my family and I moved to trout-infested Traverse City my freshman year in high school. My brother, Chris — fellow contributor to this column and obsessor of all things feathered, finned, and furred — certainly saw his financial situation improve with this development: No more buying flies; just get Jake to tie some.
Fly tying can serve as a foundation of knowledge for the sport of fly fishing. While the ballet of casting seems to get top billing in people’s minds when they think of fly fishing, the flies themselves — dries, nymphs, streamers, and more; how they float or sink; what fish food they are meant to represent — are the sport’s backbone. Without them, you’re just waving around a stick and scaring every nearby critter. Or making them laugh.
For a beginning caster, a significant portion of the fly-fishing budget is allocated for flies — hence the reason many, such as myself, try tying their own. And once you create something that actually catches a fish, well, enjoy your plunge down the rabbit hole into the world of fly fishing.
Dave Leonhard — 29-year owner of Streamside Orvis in Traverse City, located since 2020 in the Radio Centre area of Front Street — sees this a lot.
“The real reason many get into fly tying is so they can get into fly fishing.”
For both Brian Pitser, owner of The Northern Angler on the opposite end of Front Street, and store manager Matt Hartman, fly tying served as the catalyst into a passion for fly fishing after previous, dabbling introductions to other aspects of the sport failed.
Is it difficult? You bet.
“The hardest part of tying good flies is not overdressing them,” Leonhard says. “Beginners often use too much material, and badly proportioned flies result. Those won’t catch fish.”
There are ways to learn, though. To say nothing of the tidal wave of tying videos all across YouTube, in-person instruction through classes can provide the guidance needed to make your flies something fish will find appetizing. Both Streamside Orvis and The Northern Angler offer winter, in-person classes, though with limited seating due to COVID.
Leonhard, along with one of the finest tyers in the country in Mark Lord, provided a wealth of knowledge, tips, and live demonstration when I worked at Streamside while in college, when the shop still resided at the Grand Traverse Resort. These in-person instructions – someone showing you how much material to use and secure it to the hook and tie durable knots with nothing more than a suggestion of thread – were leaps and bounds beyond the cold instructions presented in books.
According to Leonhard, however, the benefit of classes is that they become something more than just learning how to tie a fly.
“You learn the story about the fly, what it represents, how a fish sees it as food, how to fish it, and when to fish it. Classes demystify the entomology of all the different insects and other trout food in a river, which will help you when you do go out on the stream.” Not to mention, instructors will be ready with quick tips and tricks you won’t find in books and some videos.
Hartman says the hands-on experience with an instructor is important for beginners, and that once you get some foundational concepts mastered, you’ll be on your way.
“Fly tying is all about manipulating the materials and mastering core techniques. And with that, you’ll be able to tie just about any fly out there.”
The menagerie of feathers, fur, thread, hooks, beads, synthetic fibers, and so much else on a fly shop’s walls can be overwhelming. Of course, you don’t need it all, but as a hunter, I can offset some material cost by what I gather during the fall. Because my shooting ability would’ve allowed me to survive approximately a day-and-a-half in the Old West, I usually rely on gifts from family and friends. Wood duck flank feathers, patches of white-tailed deer hair, pheasant and turkey tails, feathers from birds in Montana or Idaho – to me, all of these add a little something special to the flies.
So if you walked into either shop and asked what fly you should try to tie first, all three gentlemen agreed: the venerable woolly bugger. “It’s a foundation fly,” Pitser says. Hartman notes that it teaches you a variety of techniques you’ll use later. And Leonhard says that even one a bit bedraggled will catch a fish, which may or may not have been a comment about my tying ability.
All these years later, it still fascinates me, and makes even a six- to eight-inch trout a trophy when fooled on one of my own flies, even if someone else catches it. Judging by the amount of materials stuffed into the drawers of my fly-tying desk, I’m still not sure if I’ve saved any money, though. No doubt Chris has.
