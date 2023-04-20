Many families have their own way of carrying on conversations, usually comprised of inside jokes, obscure references to past events, or their own vocabulary based on childhood mispronounced words.
For my family, it’s movie quotes. My brother Chris and I have been known to carry on entire conversations in movie quotes, ranging from “Star Wars” to “Bull Durham.”
One of our favorites when we’re in the duck boat in a deluge, drenched to the bone, hoping the messy weather will stir up ducks? “Caddyshack,” and Bill Murray’s, “I don’t think the heavy stuff’s gonna come down for a quite a while,” which his character uttered during the apocalyptic thunderstorm while caddying for the priest attempting to break the course record. A missed putt, a curse to the heavens, and God proved that — although maybe not a 2-iron, like the old joke says — He could certainly hit a putter with a lightning strike.
Hunters and anglers walk a fine line when it comes to being outside in lousy weather. A lot of game starts to move and fish get antsy and sometimes aggressive when a front approaches, and it pays to be out there at those times. Indeed, it turns into many of the best moments afield. My son’s first goose came from a flock fighting a brutish wind on their way to a field. I saw the approaching line of rain on my cell phone weather radar, and when the birds passed at their lowest point, I told Pete to take a poke. A big goose dropped on land behind us, he raced over and picked it up, and the line of horizontal rain pummeled us. We hustled back the few hundred yards to the farmhouse, drenched to the bone after only a few steps.
That’s rain and wind; thunder and lightning are an entirely different — sobering — matter. Metal fishing rods, metal guns, watery environments, trees … although I love sitting on the porch and listening to a thunderstorm, hearing rumbles while in a boat or blind sends me scurrying for cover. And shame on me if I knew the chances were high to begin with and went anyway.
A few weeks ago, a severe storm passed through northern Michigan during the night, flashing some of the most intense lightning I’ve seen since last summer. As these lingering April and early May showers bring promises of greening vegetation — and the corresponding openings of fishing seasons and simply getting back outside — take to heart a few lightning facts and safety measures you may have forgotten or brushed aside.
According to a report from the National Lightning Safety Council, between 2006 and 2019, 418 people were killed by lightning strikes. Of the 12 outdoor activities that contributed the most to lightning fatalities, fishing was No. 1 (40 fatalities), four times as many as golfers. There was no specification of the types of fishing, but it’s assumed these happened while in a boat on open water (the report suggested that operation of the motor could have masked approaching thunder, and that it might have been difficult to get to safety quickly). When lightning hits a body of water, it spreads out across the surface, so anything on or near the surface is in danger.
Further on in that same report, the NLSC provided four factors that contribute to an increase in the danger of being struck. I must admit: Hunters and anglers don’t fare well, for we take chances in each of these. Danger of being struck increases from:
- Vulnerability of activity (water, metal fishing rod/gun, outdoors with no nearby shelter, and at a time when game and fish are restless);
- Unwillingness to cancel or postpone activity (finally took a day off work to go fishing, and darn it I’m going rain or shine!);
- Being unaware of approaching or developing storms (no cell signal to check current radar); and
- Being unable or unwilling to get to a safe place quickly (far from shore, a long hike, “I’ll just wait it out,” etc.)
A typical lightning bolt contains 100 to 300 million volts — compared to our typical home electrical socket of around 110 volts — and can heat the air in the “lightning channel” up to 50,000 degrees, or five times hotter than the surface of the sun. So, yeah, you don’t want to be anywhere near this stuff. But how near is too near?
You may have forgotten the old saw about the time between a lightning flash and the sound of thunder and converting it to distance — I know I did. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA, of which, the National Weather Service fills the role of providing forecasts and warnings) summarized it as five seconds equals one mile. Which sounds like a long time at one-Mississippi, two-Mississippi, etc., but that puts that lightning right on top of you and looking for a target.
You can’t just go by what it looks like outside, either, to determine whether or not you have the all-clear. With the obscene number of weather apps for our phones, we must look at what’s coming.
You’ve heard the phrase “bolt from the blue,” right? That’s because lightning can strike six to 10 miles from the base of a thundercloud. So you might be marveling at that massive storm in the distance while you’re still enjoying sunny skies overhead, but the conditions are rapidly deteriorating. And if it’s blue skies and you can hear thunder? According to NOAA, thunder can be heard up to 10 miles away, which means if you hear it, it’s a good bet the storm is within 10 miles, and so is lethal lightning.
We’ve all experienced those flash-bang moments in a storm — terrifying to think of how close the storm is when that happens. Even more so when you’re driving. I witnessed a flash-bang while driving in South Dakota during my wife and my graduate school days. Ironically enough, our two young dogs at the time were an English setter named White Lightning Allie, and a Lab called Yellow Thunder Josie.
The thunderstorms rolling across the prairie are Biblical, a frighteningly awesome sight to behold. Coming home from school on a state highway, I remember cresting a hill during a storm and getting those super-charged tingles, and then my entire vision went white as lightning struck nearby with an immediate ear-splitting crack.
I blinked furiously and kept going, but wondered if the myth of the vehicle’s rubber tires acting as an insulator would, in fact, protect me should the car get struck.
Turns out it’s not the tires protecting us but rather the car’s metal shell. NOAA says “…the outer metal shell of hard-topped metal vehicles does provide protection to those inside a vehicle with the windows closed. Unfortunately though, the vehicle doesn’t always fare so well.
A typical cloud-to-ground, actually cloud-to-vehicle, lightning strike will either strike the antenna of the vehicle or along the roofline. The lightning will then pass through the vehicle’s outer metal shell, then through the tires to the ground….it’s very common for the lightning to destroy one or more tires as it passes through the steel belts to the ground.”
There isn’t a game animal or fish worth it, folks. So sit inside, pour yourself a favorite beverage, and enjoy the thunderstorm.
