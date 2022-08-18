We call it “Pete’s Pack.”
He doesn’t go anywhere without it, but that’s what becoming certified as an emergency medical technician (during his senior—COVID—year of high school) will do to a person. He’s become hyper-prepared for any and every emergency that may befall him, his companions, or strangers; and it influenced his decision to pursue emergency medicine as a nurse for a profession. His ears tune to the sound of sirens on the road, and he spent the summer working in the emergency room and learned firsthand what “emergency” really meant, putting some of those skills he’s been trained on to use.
I have a pack, or more to the point, I’m making a pack, with Pete’s help. I won’t carry as much stuff as my son does, but the gear in each of our packs might be pretty close to identical. However, there’s one big difference: I carry a tourniquet in mine; Pete knows how to actually use one.
When we hear the word “safety” in relation to hunting, we immediately think of our hunter’s safety class, which primarily involves firearm safety. Obviously, this makes sense — the safe handling of firearms is a skill that must be learned, practiced, and perfected at all times.
And it’s worked, as firearm-related incidents during the hunting season continue to decline in the state. An analysis completed by Bridge Magazine in researching Michigan DNR incident reports from 2010-2018 showed 86 total firearm incidents and 16 fatalities (includes arrows), nearly all from careless use. The International Hunters Education Association puts the total number of hunting firearm-related fatalities at fewer than 100 across the entire country. Considering the millions of Michigan hunters who went into the woods during that stretch of time — and the nearly 15 million hunters per year in the country — that’s impressive, but of little consolation to those victims and families. With everything hunters know about handling firearms and how to properly identify our targets and backgrounds before shooting, that number should be zero.
Conversely, the number of falls from tree stands, as noted by most sources, continues to rise. Stats compiled by Henry Ford Health staff — most notably, Dr. Alan Lazzara — show that a deer hunter is two to three times more likely to be injured by a fall from a tree stand compared to a firearm. Throw in the injuries and medical emergencies from hiking, using our hunting gear carelessly or without the proper training, not being conditioned for the physicality of it, or the elements in pursuit of game, and suddenly the cause of injury from the most dangerous piece of equipment we carry — the firearm — begins to shrink by comparison.
While hunting continues to be a safe pastime — you’re more likely to suffer an incident on your drive to the hunting area than while actually hunting — there’s still a tremendous risk involved in this endeavor, especially when we add a dog to the mix. Hence the reason it pays to be prepared not only with the proper first-aid gear but with the knowledge of how to use it. And because many of the best hunting spots have sketchy cell signals, don’t put all your eggs in the basket of 9-1-1 operator assistance.
The world of hunting and fishing equipment and gear is a multi-billion dollar a year industry, and before we set foot in the woods or on the water, we’re usually well-versed in how our chosen items function. In addition, we set up realistic scenarios to “practice.” Shooting clay targets is more than simply learning how the gun operates; we’re mimicking what we might see in the outdoors so when a grouse flushes or a duck crosses, it’s a shot we’ve seen before and taken. Archers climb up in tree stands and zing arrows down at targets to sight in bows and learn the physics; when that buck walks by, we want a foundation of confidence. Dogs are run on pigeons in traps or with bumpers in cover or on the water to simulate pointing and retrieving situations they’ll encounter to hone their skills.
As outdoorsmen, it’s great that we carry a first-aid kit, but are we trained to use it? Do we practice patching up a severe laceration? Do we know how to splint a broken bone with what’s available? Have we tried using our emptied shotgun as a crutch to get out of the woods before? Do we strike a summer campfire in the backyard with that nifty fire-starter the kids got us for Christmas on the possibility we’ll spend a night in the November woods as the temperature plummets? Do we know how to keep our dogs calm and immobilize a limb and the best way to carry them a long distance?
When the adrenaline is pumping and shock and panic are setting in is most certainly not the time to experiment or figure out how to handle an emergency. We can’t throw athletic tape, gauze, and triple antibiotic ointment into a pack and expect to know how to secure a broken ankle.
But we can learn. The American Heart Association provides in-person, online, or hybrid courses on CPR and first aid training. You will also see courses labeled as Basic Life Support, but these are more robust certification classes meant usually for those in the healthcare or first-responder fields. Similarly, the Red Cross holds an abundance of training classes, including a “First Aid for Severe Trauma (FAST)” class, a national “Stop the Bleed” course that could be some of the most important skills needed during an outdoor incident. Spend time on these websites to find courses in your area.
You probably have a friend or family member in the medical field. Quiz them, spend an afternoon learning a few basic first aid techniques from them, brainstorm scenarios you might encounter while hunting and ask them how they’d deal with it. Find a good first aid book, study it, and keep it in your vehicle.
For our canine pals, the Red Cross has an online “cat and dog first aid training” course. Pair this with a thorough debrief with your veterinarian on how to perform canine CPR, hands-on instruction on how to stop a bleed or remove porcupine quills, and what dog-specific items to carry in a pack and you’ll be ahead of the game.
One last thing to do before heading into the woods with your dog is to comb through YouTube to learn how to get him or her out of the most common traps and snares. Many state wildlife agencies publish demonstration videos; Idaho and South Dakota are especially good. If you have a trapper friend, get your hands on a couple traps and have them walk you through — and let you practice — on how to release them or where to cut them.
You might need to do some digging and calling to find or schedule a CPR or first-aid class, and the sessions do cost money, but for those couple of moments when you or someone else might need it, it’s a miniscule investment. “Getting away from it all” is a significant allure of the outdoors, but doing so puts us farther away from help. Will you know what to do if you are the help?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.